Watch: Whoopi Desperately Throws to a Commercial Right After Cheryl Hines Levels Her and Nails Obama at Same Time

 By Samantha Chang  October 15, 2025 at 4:54am
“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg outed herself as a clueless propagandist who panics when confronted with inconvenient truths that destroy her frivolous, left-wing narratives.

Whoopi’s latest self-own unfolded on Tuesday, during a panel discussion with actress Cheryl Hines, the wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

At one point, “The View” co-hosts took turns snidely insulting RFK Jr., saying his anti-vaccine stances were unscientific.

Goldberg suggested that Kennedy was unqualified to head HHS because he’s not a physician.

“I do wanna say, you know, he’s not a doctor? And he’s not a [medical] professional,” Goldberg said. “And oftentimes when he’s speaking, he is speaking not with the best information that we can get.”

Hines calmly retorted, “Just to be clear, 90 percent of secretaries of HHS have not been doctors. … There have been three. One of Obama’s secretaries of HHS was an economist.”

After being dunked on and humiliated on live TV, an embarrassed Goldberg quickly cut to a commercial break.

For reference, Obama’s HHS Secretary, Sylvia Burwell, was not a physician. She was previously the deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Obama administration.

Similarly, Joe Biden’s HHS Secretary, Xavier Becerra, was a career attorney with no medical or scientific experience.

Predictably, leftist foghorns like Whoopi said nothing about the non-medical backgrounds of Obama and Biden’s HHS bosses.

To underscore her utter cluelessness, in 2020, Goldberg gushed on “The View” that Joe Biden should appoint his wife, Jill Biden, surgeon general if he won the presidency.

“I’m hoping Dr. Jill becomes the Surgeon General,” Goldberg said at the time.

“Joe Biden’s wife. She would never do it, but yeah, she’s a hell of a doctor! She’s an amazing doctor.”

As a reminder, Jill Biden never was a physician and never had any medical experience. She was a teacher who got a “Doctor of Education” degree  (Ed.D.).

By comparison, RFK Jr. has a bachelor’s degree from Harvard, studied at the London School of Economics, and graduated from the University of Virginia Law School.

It’s farcically ironic that Whoopi — a high-school dropout — thinks she’s qualified to judge other people’s educational backgrounds.

In the meantime, she should stick to doing what she does best, which is pretending to be a comedian.

