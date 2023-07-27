Watch: Whoopi Doesn't Realize Painful Irony of Her Hunter Biden Rant - 'Maybe I'm Crazy'

When has-been movie personalities start to pontificate about politics and affairs of state in between chats about the summer’s hottest looks and who’s divorcing who, it’s bound to get confusing sometimes.

On Thursday’s episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg said she doesn’t understand how Hunter Biden’s case could have gone on for seven years.

“Maybe I’m crazy”

Whoopi whines the investigations into Hunter Biden are taking too long and that it’s just a fishing expedition.

To properly demonstrate how out of touch the ladies of “The View” are with reality, Whoopi used her rant in the segment to compare Hunter Biden to Jean Valjean, the protagonist of Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel “Les Misérables,” who was pursued and harassed after serving 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread.

“He’s like Jean Valjean,” Whoopi vented. “I feel like they are just … they gonna find something … seven years!”

Whoopi must share a brain with Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna of California, who had the exact same thought, even though he referred to Jean Valjean as “the person who had a sandwich.”

“Maybe I’m crazy but seems to me after seven years, you would know what your case is,” Whoopi continued.

Before Whoopi starts comparing Hunter Biden to Justin Martyr, let’s look at some of the reasons why Hunter Biden’s case still isn’t over with.

Earlier in July, according to a New York Times report, two IRS investigators, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, testified before the House Oversight Committee, claiming that Justice Department officials obstructed their investigation into Hunter Biden during both the Trump and Biden administrations.

IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley testified before the committee stating, “I am here to tell you that the Delaware USAO and Department of Justice handling of the Hunter Biden tax investigation was very different from any other case in my 14 years at the IRS.”

Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler (Whistleblower X) risks his career and reputation to blow the whistle after the investigation into Hunter Biden was “hamstrung, limited, and marginalized by DOJ officials as well as other U.S. Attorneys.” Listen to his powerful testimony 👇 pic.twitter.com/UrFNLNd2Y3 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 19, 2023

“In this country, we believe in the rule of law, and that applies to everyone. There should not be a two-track justice system depending on who you are and who you’re connected to. Yet in this case, there was. At every stage, decisions were made that benefited the subject of the investigation.”

Shapley also said that evidence, including Hunter Biden’s now infamous laptop, was concealed from investigators.

It was additionally noted that “[t]he Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office slow-walked interviews, serving document requests, and pursuing physical search warrants,” according to a news release from the House oversight committee.

The investigators believed that a special counsel was necessary for a thorough investigation.

In my America and yours, it doesn’t take seven years to investigate a case of tax evasion and illegal gun possession.

But Hunter Biden doesn’t live in your America or mine. He lives in Biden’s America, where the rules don’t apply, where his paint spit sells for more money than a Picasso or Van Gogh, and where there are no consequences for bad behavior because “the big guy” makes all the bad things go away.

It’s an America where nepotism reigns and where the branches of the American government, designed by the Founders to be separate, work together to cover up for a political insider.

Hunter Biden is not Jean Valjean.

The parents labeled as “domestic terrorists” for speaking about their children’s education are.

The January 6 protesters whose lives were destroyed just for being part of a political protest are.

The American people weighed down by corruption at the highest levels of government and civil service are.

But for many Americans, the little crack in the wall that happened when Hunter Biden’s plea deal was rejected gives hope that finally, even some on the other side are seeing the double standard.

Maybe, hopefully, Biden’s America might finally be coming to an end.

