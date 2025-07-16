Watch: Whoopi Flips Out on Obama, Says People Like Him Are the Problem for Democrats

When even Barack Obama is telling people like Whoopi Goldberg that Trump Derangement Syndrome isn’t going to win them friends or elections, maybe they should listen.

I don’t like the guy, as you can probably gather, but he won two elections and remains the most popular former president the Democrats have. He’s not scandal-free, as the libs like to claim, but at least he hasn’t been credibly accused of sexual misconduct under oath by multiple women, say, or had to abdicate his campaign for a second term because his brain had degraded to the point where it was effectively just a sponge cake. Low bars both, but he clears them.

So when Obama says it’s time for Democrats to “toughen up” and stop “navel-gazing,” you’d think the thin-skinned navel-gazers at “The View” would hear him.

Instead, Whoopi Goldberg flipped out on him — and Mark Cuban, too, who had a similar message. And yet, in almost getting the point, she entirely missed it. And these people keep wondering aloud why they keep losing elections, somehow.

The chat-fest was referring to a Friday fundraiser in New Jersey at which Obama delivered some tough-love messaging for tough-luck Democrats.

“I think it’s going to require a little bit less navel-gazing and a little less whining and being in fetal positions. And it’s going to require Democrats to just toughen up,” he said, according to CNN.

“You know, don’t tell me you’re a Democrat, but you’re kind of disappointed right now, so you’re not doing anything. No, now is exactly the time that you get in there and do something.”

That got some play on “The View” Tuesday, along with Mark Cuban’s comments that the party needs to move beyond “Trump sucks” messaging because it’s not working, and yet is “the underlying thought of everything the Democrats do.”

Cue Goldberg, frothed into a rage that wasn’t entirely insane, but only mostly so: “So, let me remind everybody who was out on the front lines marching when we had the giant marches that went on. It was the people. The people went out,” she said, apparently referring to the “No Kings” marches that we’ve already forgotten about. (We’re still going on year 249 and counting without a king, though, so maybe they worked?)

Who is a bigger problem to the Democratic Party - the party’s leaders or its voters? Leaders Voters

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Leaders: 77% (41 Votes) Voters: 23% (12 Votes)

“And when you say Democrats, he’s talking to us, saying our messaging is bad — and I’m saying, no, our messaging has not been bad, because people have been out,” she continued.

She then went into a rant about the Texas floods and the people who were reveling in the fact that conservatives were the victims, although not just for the obvious reason you might think (i.e., basic humanity). She seemed also upset about donations, or something.

“People are blaming the people who died in the floods, and they’re saying, ‘Well, why should I give to you? You voted for this,’” she said.

“You know, you can’t blame anybody for these floods. It’s nobody’s fault. I didn’t do it. You didn’t do it. Has nothing to do with Washington. This was what happened. This was a natural disaster,” she argued. “If you’re saying these kinds of things, damn you. Damn you. People are trying to get their lives together. These floods are no joke. This is not light humor.”

This part would be absolutely, 100 percent commendable … if it weren’t an appendix to an outré rant about how Democrats show up and how Barack Obama is wrong:







There are two differences between Resistance 1.0 and Resistance 2.0 when it comes to Trump. The first is that at least the first time around, they were able to make an organized showing of liberal solidarity. Aside from the laughable pseudo-event that was the “No Kings” marches, there has been no coherent attempt to take a stand, inasmuch as the thin-skin of the safe-space party has been mortally pierced, and there’s no real leader to help it up.

The second is that the free-association anger of the left — confined mostly to the immediate days and months after the 2016 election the first time around — continues unabated. It’s July, and here we have Whoopi giving us word salads about people showing up in response to a guy who should know — Barack Obama — telling her and her fellow Democrats to get themselves together.

But finally, there’s a bit of truth that Goldberg seems to stumble upon that makes this not entirely nuts.

To Barack Obama, people like her and the rest of the Democrats are merely pawns for politicos like Obama. Yes, even Whoopi Goldberg, the woman who reliably comes out on TV and pretends the left’s solid waste smells like Chanel No. 5.

The Democrats screwed up. The Democrats couldn’t realize that Hillary Clinton could never win the White House. The Democrats propped up an aged fool who was incapable of doing his job and lied to everyone about it, and made them — including yes, you, Whoopi — lie about it. The Democrats are responsible for the Democrats’ problems. But now, as the hardened keyboard warriors blame Texans for their own deaths because of how they voted, Barack Obama is out there blaming the softies who won’t go out there and fight for the party line no matter what.

She stumbles upon this epiphany … and then cites the impotent “No Kings” astroturf-a-thon as evidence Obama is wrong. One step forward, a few steps back. Again, this is why the losses keep piling up. The politicians don’t get it, and the voters don’t get it, and they both lecture each other about precisely the wrong things.

But, fine: If you’re not going to wake up and smell the coffee, don’t listen to the guy who managed to win two terms by treating you folks as pawns. I’m perfectly happy with that. If this attitude keeps up unabated, J.D. Vance might as well start booking moving vans from the Naval Observatory to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., just to see if he can get an early-bird rate.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.