Whoopi Goldberg listens onstage at Storytellers alongside Rep. Jasmine Crockett in New York City on June 13, 2025. (Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Watch: Whoopi Forced to Apologize on Air After One of Her Most Disgraceful Trump Lies Ever, This Time on the Brown Shooting and Reiner Murders

 By Samantha Chang  December 17, 2025 at 6:30am
Clueless leftist “comedian” Whoopi Goldberg was forced to apologize and issue a correction just minutes after falsely claiming President Donald Trump did not comment on the Brown University shooting.

As a reminder, Trump offered his condolences less than two hours after the campus tragedy, which left two students dead and nine others injured.

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” Goldberg attacked Trump, claiming he had said nothing about the Dec. 13 Brown shooting or the Dec. 14 mass shooting in Sydney, Australia.

At the time, Goldberg was fuming over a Truth Social post Trump issued on Sunday following the shocking death of director Rob Reiner, who was fatally stabbed by his son, Nick.

During her tirade, Goldberg torched the president for criticizing Reiner’s numerous anti-Trump rants while ignoring the Brown shooting and the Australia tragedy.

In reality, the president had issued timely statements on both horrific events.

“Have you no shame? No shame at all? Can you get any lower? I don’t think so,” Goldberg screeched Monday. “And what do you have to say about what’s happened around the world? Where is our voice as Americans? Somebody’s gotta speak up for us.”

“Our hearts are breaking through all of this. Through Rob, through what happened at Bondi Beach, what happened at Brown,” she huffed.

“And you don’t find the time to say, ‘As Americans, we hate what’s happening.’ You ain’t my president, man.”

As a reminder, during a White House event on Sunday, Trump addressed both shootings.

“I want to just pay my respects to the people — unfortunately, two are no longer with us — at Brown University. Nine injured, and two are looking down on us right now from Heaven,” the president said.

“And, likewise, in Australia, as you know, there was a terrible attack … And I just want to pay my respects to everybody.”

Just minutes after “The View” cut to a commercial break on Monday, Goldberg issued a half-hearted correction after trying to stoke outrage with her lies.

“I’m going to make a correction here. As it turns out, yesterday, apparently, You-Know-Who put his condolences out to the people who are looking down at us from Heaven and the folks at Brown,” Goldberg said. “So my bad.”

“You did say something — not what I would have liked to have heard from you — but you did do it. So there you go,” she added.

Whoopi Goldberg‘s reckless defamation of Trump and her flippant response after getting caught in another lie underscores that Democrats and their media lapdogs have zero credibility.

This is not the first time Goldberg has lied about Trump — it won’t be the last.

The bright spot is, the public is now aware of the shameless propaganda being pushed by the establishment media and the motley crew of left-wing “celebrities” whose pathological Trump Derangement Syndrome has turned them into babbling buffoons.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
