Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Blames the Audience for Inappropriate Slip-Up During Show

 By Richard Moorhead  June 28, 2023 at 6:09am
“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg tried to deflect blame for an unintended profanity toward her own studio audience on Tuesday.

Goldberg mispronounced a key word in a segment on the liberal morning talk show.

The longtime co-host started off reading text about food and travel with an apparent belch.

“Ooh, excuse me,” Goldberg pardoned herself.

It got worse.

“A poll of 2,000 adults in the U.K. found that when people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or b******.”

Goldberg corrected herself — just before the studio audience and co-hosts erupted in laughter.

“Beaches!” she said.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.



A co-host dismissed the verbal slip with awkward humor.

“I personally travel for the beaches,” Sara Haines said.

“I’m sorry. It says ‘beaches,'” Goldberg said.

In a strange twist, she went on to blame the unintended profanity on the studio audience.

“This is y’all’s fault,” Goldberg said, pointing at the crowd.

However, she couldn’t make an argument as to why her own audience was to blame for her slip of the tongue.

“And I can’t even tell you why it’s their fault,” she said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin went on to pivot the conversation toward a discussion about food and culture.

Twitter users were unimpressed with what they saw.

Goldberg has gotten attention for other unintended outbursts on “The View.”

The left-wing host appeared to emit flatulence during a March broadcast.

“That was gas,” the comedian and media personality said afterward.

“The View” was the most-watched daytime talk show on television in 2021 and 2022, according to Variety.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




