Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Calls Trump a Bug, Then Biden Pretends to Kill It in Shocking Moment Live on Air

Despite former President Donald Trump’s safety being in peril after two assassination attempts, the Democrats are absolutely not backing off.

President Joe Biden should be leading by example as a calming presence, but instead, he’s taken it upon himself to escalate the situation, as his appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “The View” showed.

While sitting with the panel of liberals who were engaging in their usual Trump-bashing fiesta, Whoopi Goldberg compared the former president to “a bug. He just kept being there. He was like a bug right there.” As she pointed to the table, Goldberg proceeded to make buzzing sounds, portraying Trump as an insect that wouldn’t go away.

Biden responded by smacking his hand down on the table, as if he was killing that “bug.”

Democrats are the party of violence. pic.twitter.com/OHmSOVNs0P — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

In a longer version of the clip posted by Real Clear Politics, Goldberg praised Biden’s actions, saying, “That’s what was needed, and you did it, and I just want to say thank you.”

The crowd could be heard cheering, like the sheep they are. Only those deceived individuals who consider it appealing to attend “The View” live would countenance such disgraceful behavior.

Biden himself sat by and grinned ear-to-ear, taking in the praise.

Is the symbolism of that exchange really lost on the panelists and the president, or are they really so vicious as to think this behavior is appropriate, despite recent events?

Trump narrowly escaped death in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, when a bullet grazed his ear. It would have gone through his skull had he not suddenly tilted his head.

On Sept. 15 — just a week and a half ago – a second assassin was stopped before he could get to Trump at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Biden was surely aware of both attempts, but the president did not seem to care.

He didn’t grasp the significance of being on a major daytime talk show and pretending to squash Trump like he was a bug.

We don’t need to speculate as to whether this behavior has consequences. We can count the number of times the consequences have shown up.

While dehumanizing Trump so often and so severely, the left now unapologetically own their urge to escalate tensions further.

If the president had any sense remaining, he would completely reverse course.

He would come out against the increasing normalcy of threats against Trump’s life and try to unify the country, not through politics, but in principle, reminding us all that the true norm is a peaceful transfer of power.

His lame-duck presidency is a chance at redemption, but one he has apparently chosen not to take.

