Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Calls Trump a 'Snowflake,' Then Whines About Him After He Refuses to 'Shut Up'

The ladies of “The View” were practically giddy with excitement on Tuesday as they fantasized about what could happen to former President Donald Trump if he continued to defy a gag order imposed by the judge overseeing his criminal hush money trial.

On Monday, Trump made defiant remarks to reporters outside the Manhattan courthouse after the judge found he had violated the gag order for a tenth time by calling members of the jury Democrats. Judge Juan Merchan ordered Trump to pay $1,000 for the latest violation just days after penalizing him for previous violations, according to Fox News.

“This judge has given me a gag order and said, ‘You’ll go to jail if you violate it,'” Trump told journalists outside the courtroom. “And frankly, you know what, our Constitution is much more important than jail. It’s not even close. I’ll do that sacrifice any day.”

The next day on “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg complained about Trump’s defiance of the gag order, calling him a “snowflake” for being upset about it.



“He is such a snowflake,” Goldberg whined, doing exactly what she was accusing Trump of doing. “Oh, my God. It’s all — ‘So mean to me.’ He was whining outside the courtroom yesterday about the judge threatening to throw him in the clink if he keeps violating the gag order. See, when they give you a gag order, they’re ordering you to shut up,” she said.

Goldberg went on to mock the clip of Trump saying, “Our Constitution is much more important than jail,” responding, “When did you read the Constitution?”

Strange how different her reaction was to the media’s coverage of the salacious details of witness Stormy Daniels’ testimony as compared to what she said about the pro-Hamas protesters just a week earlier.

“Part of our problem is the media takes what is the best clickbait,” Goldberg had said at the time, adding, “I would caution the media to be very careful about what they’re doing and how they’re handling this because what they seem to be doing is pushing a narrative that people are pushing against.”

Apparently, her concern about the media choosing “clickbait‘ only extends to violent protesters terrifying Jewish students and vandalizing property.

Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin are defending protesters on college campuses & critizing the media’s framing: “It’s never been in my life in my career the critizing policies of government is equated with anti-semitism…they don’t want students on these campuses to voice their… pic.twitter.com/AgXAwnhbT6 — HalalFlow (@halalflow) May 1, 2024

Sunny Hostin joined in the collective fantasy, saying, “You cannot let Donald Trump be a runaway train in that courtroom. It’s not his courtroom. It’s the judge’s courtroom. And so I think to make a point, to prove a point, put him in the clink. Why not put him in the clink?”

Crazy! ‘The View’ co-hosts call for Donald Trump to be thrown in jail to ‘prove a point’ pic.twitter.com/rJKFdlujxG — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 8, 2024



“Ooh, ooh, oh,” Goldberg responded, raising her hand like an excited middle schooler, “I don’t want this to sound like I’m doing wishful thinking, but which prison would be best?”

“Number one is Rikers,” she said gleefully. “But, you know, I’m okay if he goes to Alcatraz, and they re-open it.”

“What about Guantanamo Bay?” she continued as the audience roared with laughter.

“Oh, that would be close to Mar-a-Lago. Melania can come and visit,” co-host Ana Navarro mocked.

“What about Supermax?” Goldberg continued. “Supermax would be — El Chapo was in Supermax, you know. Hey now, he wants to be with the hip people, come on. So, these are my suggestions in case anybody wants to know,” she said.

Of course, the ladies of “The View” are enjoying the sideshow that is meant to distract them from the failing Biden economy and disastrous border.

Any mud they can throw on the former president is another minute they don’t have to discuss the current president’s falling poll numbers and declining mental state.

It’s no wonder Biden’s former White House press secretary Jen Psaki thinks Biden should go on “The View” rather than hold a news conference, according to the New York Post.

Among the ladies of “The View,” even Biden will sound like a political genius.

