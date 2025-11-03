Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Furious When 'The View' Co-Host Passes Her a Correction Note About Trump

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg became upset on Monday when fellow panelist Sunny Hostin passed a note of correction about a comment made by Goldberg about President Donald Trump.

The topic of discussion was Trump’s CBS “60 Minutes” interview with Norah O’Donnell, which aired Sunday night.

Hostin showed a small clip from the interview when O’Donnell asked Trump why he decided to pardon Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, according to Fox Business.

“Zhao pleaded guilty in 2023 to a single violation of the Bank Secrecy Act, which included failure to properly implement an effective anti-money laundering program,” the outlet said.

O’Donnell noted that Trump’s sons — Donald Jr. and Eric — are invested in the cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial. She then asked Trump why he pardoned Zhao.

“OK, are you ready? I don’t know who he is,” Trump answered, in part, which is what “The View” aired, starting at approximately 4:50 below.

TAKEAWAYS FROM PRES. TRUMP’S ‘60 MINUTES’ INTERVIEW: From ICE raids to the government shutdown, ‘The View’ co-hosts share their takeaways from the president’s interview on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/b60IaAUKwR — The View (@TheView) November 3, 2025



However, the president continued, “I know he got a four-month sentence or something like that. And I heard it was a Biden witch hunt.

“And what I wanna do is see crypto [prosper], ’cause if we don’t do it, it’s gonna go to China, it’s gonna go to — this is no different to me than AI.”

Are you surprised “The View” is still on the air? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (2507 Votes) No: 3% (82 Votes)

O’Donnell followed up, pointing out that Zhao had helped facilitate a $2 billion sale of World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin in the crypto market.

“How do you address the appearance of pay for play?” O’Donnell asked.

“Well, here’s the thing, I know nothing about it, because I’m too busy doing the other,” Trump responded.

“But he got a pardon,” O’Donnell interjected.

“I don’t know who he is,” says President Trump, claiming he doesn’t know Changpeng Zhao (aka C.Z.) a man he pardoned. C.Z. is a billionaire who pleaded guilty in 2023 to violating anti-money laundering laws. The government said at the time that he allowed terrorist groups to… pic.twitter.com/Qpv9C2hw91 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 3, 2025

“I can only tell you this: My sons are into it. I’m glad they are, because it’s probably a great industry, crypto. I think it’s good. You know, they’re running a business, they’re not in government,” he said.

“I know nothing about the guy, other than I hear he was a victim of weaponization by government. When you say the government, you’re talking about the Biden government,” the president emphasized, according to a transcript of the interview.

When the conversation on Monday’s episode of “The View” turned to that CBS interview, after showing clips of the interview, Hostin argued, “He said that Joe Biden didn’t know who he was pardoning using an autopen. How come you don’t know who this guy is?”

Goldberg quipped, “Because he used an autopen.”

The panel continued talking about Trump’s interview until a couple of minutes later, when Hostin passed a note to Goldberg.

“What the hell? What?” Goldberg said as she looked at the note.

Hostin then summed up the correction, saying, “We don’t know if Trump used an autopen to pardon [Zhao].”

“It was a joke!” Goldberg said.

During the “60 Minutes” interview, Trump had indicated that he was aware of Zhao’s pardon and had issued it.

Goldberg proceeded to rip up the note, as Hostin explained, “We do know he didn’t know who that crypto guy was.”

“I’m sorry. The hardest thing about this job now is no one understands nuance,” Goldberg said to the audience. “When I’m making jokes, you know when I’m making jokes. This is ridiculous.”

In September, the White House released a video featuring the new Presidential Walk of Fame in the West Wing Colonnade.

The display, which is right outside the Oval Office, features portraits of what appear to be all 45 people who have served as president, going back to George Washington.

However, in the place where former President Joe Biden’s picture would be is an image of an autopen.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has now put up Biden’s AUTOPEN SIGNATURE on the Presidential Walk of Fame with all of the presidential portraits OMG 🤣🤣 47 is a master troll! pic.twitter.com/GSAKGjYmqa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 24, 2025

There has been an ongoing controversy since the spring regarding allegations that Biden White House officials used the autopen to sign directives on his behalf.

On Sunday, Trump told O’Donnell, “Biden didn’t have a clue. He illegally used, as you know, a machine, the autopen, in order to give pardons to people. The only pardon he signed, it looks like, was his son, Hunter.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.