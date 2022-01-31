Not even the co-hosts of ABC’s “The View” were on board when the show’s moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, declared the Holocaust wasn’t about race.

On Monday morning, the panel was discussing a Tennessee school district’s decision to ban “Maus,” a Pulitzer-prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust. The women disagreed with the ban on the book and argued that, in addition to teaching children about the Holocaust, it could educate them about race in America.

Goldberg said, “If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it, because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race.”

Of course, the Holocaust is about race. It is all about race. Hitler was the ultimate white supremacist. He wanted to make Europe “Judenrein” (free of Jews). It was his goal to rid the world of Jews in order to create a master race.

At any rate, one of the co-hosts, Sara Haines, agreed with Goldberg. The others, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, disagreed with her and appeared somewhat baffled by her remarks.

Behar said, “They considered Jews a different race.”

When Goldberg wouldn’t budge, Behar asked, “What is it about?”

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about,” Goldberg replied.

“It’s about white supremacy,” Navarro argued.

Goldberg persisted. “But these are two white groups of people. But you’re missing the point, you’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is: It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white,” she said. “Because black, white, Jews — everybody — eats each other.”

Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘View’ on the Holocaust is abhorrent. “the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race.” pic.twitter.com/FZSERtHKBz — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) January 31, 2022

Many of the show’s fans vigorously disagreed with Goldberg and shared their opinions on social media after the program had ended.

Wow. She’s so wrong. What is she thinking? — Therese Murphy (@Therese54966169) January 31, 2022

Please Whoopi. Saying the Holocaust was not about race is like saying slavery was not about race. Being Jewish & African was a key reason for deadly, brutal treatment. #TheView — Linda V. Eldridge (@LVEaddO4LOVE) January 31, 2022

Whoopi I think you should have said the Holocaust was about race and man’s inhumanity against one another. #TheView pic.twitter.com/QHZXtwenqJ — C. Nelson (@Denali99) January 31, 2022

The Holocaust was def about Whiteness and it’s purity. Deprave! Idk what Whoopi was saying. Hopefully she comes back and fixes her statement #TheView — Pooh Pooh (@SimiraNB) January 31, 2022

Goldberg maintained that the mass murder of Jews, arguably the greatest atrocity in modern history, was about “man’s hatred of man” and not about “race.” Anyone who has read “Mein Kampf” knows that claim is utterly ridiculous.

Is it only considered racism if the victims are black? Are black people the only group that has ever been persecuted in history?

Many people believe that, as preposterous as that is. Although Goldberg didn’t say that, perhaps she believes it.

Whatever her beliefs, Goldberg’s misread of history diminishes the Nazi’s blatant racism and tries to rob the Jewish people of their Hebrew identity.

I once visited Auschwitz I and II (Birkenau). The sites were the most haunting places I’ve ever been to. Seventy years had passed since the concentration camps had been liberated, but the pain and suffering of the more than one million people who had been murdered there could still be felt. It was stark. It was devoid of life. Not even the birds had returned.

Goldberg’s comments fan the flames of anti-Semitism and dishonor the victims of the Holocaust.

