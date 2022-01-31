Share
Commentary
Whoopi Goldberg speaks onstage at the Lincoln Center Fashion Gala - An Evening Honoring Coach at Lincoln Center Theater on Nov. 29, 2018, in New York City.
Commentary
Whoopi Goldberg speaks onstage at the Lincoln Center Fashion Gala - An Evening Honoring Coach at Lincoln Center Theater on Nov. 29, 2018, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Makes Insane Holocaust Comment That Will Leave Your Jaw on the Floor

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  January 31, 2022 at 2:44pm
Share

Not even the co-hosts of ABC’s “The View” were on board when the show’s moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, declared the Holocaust wasn’t about race.

On Monday morning, the panel was discussing a Tennessee school district’s decision to ban “Maus,” a Pulitzer-prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust. The women disagreed with the ban on the book and argued that, in addition to teaching children about the Holocaust, it could educate them about race in America.

Goldberg said, “If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it, because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race.”

Of course, the Holocaust is about race. It is all about race. Hitler was the ultimate white supremacist. He wanted to make Europe “Judenrein” (free of Jews). It was his goal to rid the world of Jews in order to create a master race.

At any rate, one of the co-hosts, Sara Haines, agreed with Goldberg. The others, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, disagreed with her and appeared somewhat baffled by her remarks.

Trending:
'America Is Next': The Grassroots Protest Sweeping the Globe Is Set to Begin in the Land of the Free

Behar said, “They considered Jews a different race.”

When Goldberg wouldn’t budge, Behar asked, “What is it about?”

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. That’s what it’s about,” Goldberg replied.

“It’s about white supremacy,” Navarro argued.

Should Whoopi Goldberg apologize to the Jewish people for her comments?

Goldberg persisted. “But these are two white groups of people. But you’re missing the point, you’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is: It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white,” she said. “Because black, white, Jews — everybody — eats each other.”

Many of the show’s fans vigorously disagreed with Goldberg and shared their opinions on social media after the program had ended.

Related:
Whoopi Goldberg Goes on TV to Save Face After Holocaust Slip, Says Something Even Worse in Car Crash Interview

Goldberg maintained that the mass murder of Jews, arguably the greatest atrocity in modern history, was about “man’s hatred of man” and not about “race.” Anyone who has read “Mein Kampf” knows that claim is utterly ridiculous.

Is it only considered racism if the victims are black? Are black people the only group that has ever been persecuted in history?

Many people believe that, as preposterous as that is. Although Goldberg didn’t say that, perhaps she believes it.

Whatever her beliefs, Goldberg’s misread of history diminishes the Nazi’s blatant racism and tries to rob the Jewish people of their Hebrew identity.

I once visited Auschwitz I and II (Birkenau). The sites were the most haunting places I’ve ever been to. Seventy years had passed since the concentration camps had been liberated, but the pain and suffering of the more than one million people who had been murdered there could still be felt. It was stark. It was devoid of life. Not even the birds had returned.

Goldberg’s comments fan the flames of anti-Semitism and dishonor the victims of the Holocaust.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




Whoopi Goldberg Goes on TV to Save Face After Holocaust Slip, Says Something Even Worse in Car Crash Interview
Is Biden Spying on Gun Owners? Feds Admit to Firearm Database with Nearly a Billion Records
Videos: Canadian Truckers Turn to God, Vote to Keep Alberta-Montana Border Shut Down
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Makes Insane Holocaust Comment That Will Leave Your Jaw on the Floor
Actress Mocks Dead Cop After His Memorial Service Inconveniences Her, Makes Biggest Mistake of Her Life When She Posts the Video Online
See more...

Conversation