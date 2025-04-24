Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Melts Down on 'The View' After Learning Trump Wants to Help New Mothers

America’s birth rate, like that of the rest of the world, is declining. Parents are finding it harder to raise children, particularly with the cost of living. And, given that a paucity of new births could have extreme effects on everything from GDP to the sustainability of Social Security, the issue is one that should have been addressed years ago.

But, now that President Donald Trump has floated the idea of $5,000 payments to new parents, the women of “The View” think this is racist, encourages overpopulation, and is part of Project 2025™. Wonderful.

While nobody expects razor-sharp policy analysis from Whoopi Goldberg and Co., Wednesday’s show was a new nadir in discovering what liberals who aren’t thinking are thinking, as the crew led off the show by whining about Trump’s statement that giving mothers a $5,000 bonus was a “good idea.”

A $5,000 “baby bonus” per delivery for new mothers in a bid to reverse the decline in US birth rates? “Sounds like a good idea to me,” says President Trump. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/cZDIiKa862 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 23, 2025

“So, as birth rates continue to decline in America, the White House is looking into offering $5,000 cash bonuses, expanded access to IVF, along with other incentives to women to have more babies,” Goldberg began, before laughter broke out.

After that subsided: “And — I am incredibly insulted by this because clearly they don’t know how women’s bodies work, and they don’t know what it costs to raise a child or just have a child — $5,000? I don’t know what $5,000 is supposed to do!

“And it’s not even $5,000 because you have to cut it in half because you have to pay taxes on it,” she added. “So, they’re offering you $2,500 to have a baby! Now, don’t forget about all the stuff they’ve cut.”

Birth rates are declining, and that’s a problem, and $5,000 clearly won’t help you raise a child. So … you should get nothing? That’s going to solve the problem?

Do you support a "baby bonus"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 72% (543 Votes) No: 28% (206 Votes)

I’m willing to spot Whoopi’s baseless allegation that the administration doesn’t know how women’s bodies work — although I’d like to think they have some idea, given they’re familiar with the fact they’re the ones who give birth to kids — if she’s willing to spot me the fact that she has no idea how the concept of public policy incentives work. Deal?

Whoopi also went on to say that, because the administration is identifying government waste and trying to cut it, they’re trying to cut birth rates — even as they incentivize them.

“I don’t like the idea that somebody is saying, I’m going to pay you to have more kids. I know we’re not allowed to bring up the other times people suggested that. But I will tell you this is not the first time in the country, but let me just tell you this, $1 billion in funding for schools and food banks to buy food was cut,” Goldberg said.

“My point is, it seems to me that this — everything this administration seems to be doing is telling people not to have children. Why not make sure that kids that we already have have a shot at good schooling? Why not?” she said.

Goldberg’s comments may have been the stupidest, but it had competition.

For instance, Sara Haines said that she was “one of those people that I feel that the Earth is overpopulated” and claimed “they want us to have more babies because it affects not only the workforce but paying into entitlement programs.” While demographic collapse would indeed affect both the workforce and entitlement programs, that’s not the only problem if human beings stop reproducing, since that’s how the human race keeps going. Apparently, Haines doesn’t know how bodies work, period.

But the gold medal went to Sunny Hostin, who said the real problem was that this was racist!

“I want to reframe the issue a little bit, because when I look at something like this, these proposals, I want to know why, and I want to know who’s making them,” she said.

“And so, when I looked into that, they’re saying that the U.S. birth rate is declining. However, in 2024 there was a one percent increase in U.S. births, but that increase was with Hispanic mothers and Asian mothers. A-ha! So, they don’t seem to be concerned about that increase. They seem to be more concerned about a decrease in other populations.”

Yes, it’s all about white supremacy! Which is why, uh, if those figures keep on holding, Hispanic and Asian mothers would be the ones who would benefit most from this policy. Which is why it’s racist. QED!

I’d like to note that Sunny Hostin was, at one point, a lawyer by trade. That means she had to pass the bar exam. She also, assumedly, had to do well on the notoriously difficult logical reasoning questions on the LSAT exam.

In between then and now, I can only assume she 1) suffered a traumatic brain injury, 2) had a lobotomy to be facile and ignorant enough to become a “View” co-panelist, or 3) goes home every day, looks in the mirror, and cries at what she hath become. The three might not be mutually exclusive.

The only intelligent thing said during the entire segment came from token kinda-conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin: “I feel like if [Joe] Biden proposed this, we would all be saying it’s groundbreaking.” Apparently, she just noticed what show she was on and that every policy issue comes down to “Trump = Bad, Democrats = Good.”

Anyhow, if you yourself need a virtual lobotomy, here’s the segment in its entirety:







Oh, and as the cherry on top of all this, during this farrago of nonsense, Whoopi demanded she gets the entitlement cash that this program is designed, in part, to sustain.

“I will say this, I paid in my money. I want my money back from Social Security. I’m sorry,” Goldberg said.

Actually, Whoopi, you didn’t “pay in your money.” You paid for someone else under the pretense that there would be other people to pay for you. Thanks to declining birthrates, that’s not sustainable. You and your crew of ninnies called this program racist, sexist, earth-destroying, clueless, heartless, and pointless. But you want the money you won’t get if there aren’t people around to pay into the program you so clearly misunderstand.

In short, if you think the government doesn’t know how women’s bodies work, just wait until you find out how little your woman’s body understands about how the government — or, specifically, Social Security — works.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.