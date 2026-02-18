Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Rushes to Explain Why She Was in the Epstein Files Seeking to Use His Private Jet

ABC daytime talk show “The View” has spent quite a bit of time covering the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein files — usually with a clear slant.

As KNDO-TV reported recently, one of the show’s progressive co-hosts, Sunny Hostin, called for heads to roll in the administration of President Donald Trump.

“This is the Commerce secretary,” Hostin said about Howard Lutnick, who had admitted to visiting Epstein’s island. “This is the person that is the chief advisor on the economy to the president, job growth. We’re talking about trade. The fact that he could lie so audaciously means to me that he is not fit for his position.

“He must resign. We should be collectively calling for his resignation. He is unfit, as much of the cabinet is unfit, but he is especially unfit.

“Resignation is the right thing, and he if he doesn’t resign, this guy Lutnick, I think the president is really good at firing people. Remember, ‘You’re fired! You’re fired!’ He needs to fire him.”

(And, as People magazine noted, Trump’s White House has had little issue returning fire to “The View.”)

On Tuesday, however, “The View” was singing a decidedly more gracious tune when one of their own co-hosts was startlingly named in those salacious files.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg, after avoiding the topic for a number of shows, finally broached the reality of her own name showing up in the Epstein files.

“My name is in the files, yes,” Goldberg admitted. “And what does it say? It says Whoopi needs a plan to get to Monaco [for Julian Lennon’s charity function].”

It appears a ride request was declined, and that was supposedly that.

“So in other words, anybody can be on this list,” co-host Joy Behar said.

“Well, this is my point,” Goldberg said. “Because I tell you when I’m telling you, people are trying to turn me into — I wasn’t his girlfriend. I wasn’t his friend.”

She added, “You used to have to have facts before you said stuff.”

Almost on cue, as if she missed that last line, Behar jumped in to bring up the number of times Trump’s been brought up in the files, despite no signs of wrongdoing from the president.

Goldberg declined to speak on Trump, but returned to defending her good name from the Epstein slander.

You can watch the entire episode for yourself below:

The co-hosts of “The View” finished the segment by mentioning that due to the sheer volume of famous names associated with the Epstein files, innocent big names — like Goldberg, apparently — can get entangled in the mess.

They did not mention or offer the same grace to Trump.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.