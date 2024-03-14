Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Says 'We Could Put You in Jail' During Anti-Trump Rant Over Social Security Comments

It may or may not be true that if wishes were fishes we’d all drown in riches, but it’s more likely that if ignorance is bliss, Whoopi Goldberg may be the happiest woman on the planet.

You probably know that already — if you’re a regular reader of The Western Journal, you’ve no doubt seen countless examples — but if you’ve missed those, she provided another this week.

Goldberg played a clip of former President Donald Trump on “The View” Tuesday, in which he was speaking to CNBC about Medicare and Social Security.

“There is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting and in terms of also the theft and bad management of entitlements,” Trump told the outlet, without going into any detailed proposals.

Of course, Goldberg, as a card-carrying leftist, was immediately opposed to anything that sounded like it might do anything to curtain federal spending for any reason.

Whoopi tells Trump: “We could put you in jail” if you touch entitlements. pic.twitter.com/saYFz3r2Do — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 12, 2024

“Yeah, we could put you in jail,” Goldberg said when the camera cut back to her.

“For all of your entitlements,” she added, a comment that made no sense and got no response from her audience — probably because they didn’t have any idea of what she was talking about, either.

And then she once again put her ignorance on full display, although admittedly it was before a group of viewers who knew as little as she did about entitlements, if that’s even possible.

“Social security is not an entitlement,” she sneered. “We paid for that. We paid for that … This is your money.”

Oh, Whoopi. Where to even start?

First of all, yes, it is an entitlement. Checks go out to people who are literally entitled to them because they paid into the system. That’s what the word means, ma’am.

Second of all, your entire argument is nothing but pandering. With an estimated net worth of about $60 million at 68 years of age, you could pull just 2 percent of that annually and live a millionaire’s life without ever running dry.

Somehow I don’t think you’re going to be relying on your government benefits for your retirement.

A retirement, I don’t mind mentioning, that a lot of people think should have happened already, and at any rate should happen soon.

Before you say something else that reveals your ignorance and even your audience catches on.

