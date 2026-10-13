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Alaric Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp at Loyola Marymount University on July 31, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.
Alaric Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp at Loyola Marymount University on July 31, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)

Watch: Wild 'Monday Night Football' Game Ends with On-Field Punch

 By Jack Davis  October 13, 2026 at 6:41am
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What began as “Monday Night Football” ended up with a touch of the old-time “Friday Night Fights.”

Shortly after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Rams 37-34 in overtime, left tackle Alaric Jackson of the Rams punched outside linebacker Bradley Chubb of the Bills as players from both teams mingled on the field.

Video of the incident showed that as Jackson was exchanging jerseys with Bills defensive lineman Deone Walker, Chubb appeared to say something to the lineman.

Jackson then hit him in the face, according to ESPN.

“It’s just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game. It was a close game,” Chubb said after the game.

“And, you know, they always catch the second guy. So, I let him swing. And then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled.”

“Like I said, it was emotional game. Tempers got flared,” Chubb said. “But it is what it is. We flushed it and we onto next week.”

Asked if the punch did any damage, Chubb replied, “I’m just ready for next week… You see, I’m smiling, I’m with my team… I’ll be ready for next week.”

As noted by the Democrat and Chronicle, Jackson was arrested in June after a suspected domestic violence incident at his home.

Should the NFL impose further penalties on Alaric Jackson for the punch after the game?

The case was later assigned to a diversion program instead of going to court.

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In 2025, Jackson was sued by a woman who claimed he recorded sexual acts when she did not consent to the recording. That suit was tossed in April.

In 2024, Jackson was suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

As of Tuesday morning, the NFL had made no announcement on whether Jackson would face consequences for the Monday night punch.

As noted by the Associated Press, the drama-filled game almost went the other way.

After a Buffalo fumble in overtime, Los Angeles tried for a game-winning field goal, but Greg Rousseau was able to get a hand on the ball.

Josh Allen then led the game’s final drive, setting up a 45-yard Tyler Bass field goal to win the game.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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