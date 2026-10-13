Watch: Wild 'Monday Night Football' Game Ends with On-Field Punch

What began as “Monday Night Football” ended up with a touch of the old-time “Friday Night Fights.”

Shortly after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Rams 37-34 in overtime, left tackle Alaric Jackson of the Rams punched outside linebacker Bradley Chubb of the Bills as players from both teams mingled on the field.

Video of the incident showed that as Jackson was exchanging jerseys with Bills defensive lineman Deone Walker, Chubb appeared to say something to the lineman.

WOAH… Alaric Jackson punched Bradley Chubb after the game finished 😳 https://t.co/377C2MNuBX — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) October 13, 2026

Jackson then hit him in the face, according to ESPN.

“It’s just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game. It was a close game,” Chubb said after the game.

“And, you know, they always catch the second guy. So, I let him swing. And then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled.”

“Like I said, it was emotional game. Tempers got flared,” Chubb said. “But it is what it is. We flushed it and we onto next week.”

Asked if the punch did any damage, Chubb replied, “I’m just ready for next week… You see, I’m smiling, I’m with my team… I’ll be ready for next week.”

As noted by the Democrat and Chronicle, Jackson was arrested in June after a suspected domestic violence incident at his home.

Should the NFL impose further penalties on Alaric Jackson for the punch after the game? Yes, he should be held accountable No, it's just part of the game Unsure, need more information Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, he should be held accountable 83% (165 votes) No, it's just part of the game 8% (15 votes) Unsure, need more information 10% (20 votes)

The case was later assigned to a diversion program instead of going to court.

In 2025, Jackson was sued by a woman who claimed he recorded sexual acts when she did not consent to the recording. That suit was tossed in April.

In 2024, Jackson was suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

As of Tuesday morning, the NFL had made no announcement on whether Jackson would face consequences for the Monday night punch.

As noted by the Associated Press, the drama-filled game almost went the other way.

FIELD GOAL IS BLOCKED. https://t.co/OCxyAnddDE — NFL Australia & NZ (@NFLAUNZ) October 13, 2026

After a Buffalo fumble in overtime, Los Angeles tried for a game-winning field goal, but Greg Rousseau was able to get a hand on the ball.

Josh Allen then led the game’s final drive, setting up a 45-yard Tyler Bass field goal to win the game.

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