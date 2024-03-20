Watch: Witness in Impeachment Hearing Says Joe Biden Is the 'Big Guy' in China Deal

Most of us who have followed President Joe Biden’s impeachment inquiry, as well as his wastrel son’s business partnerships, believe the older Biden is the infamous “big guy” referred to in the text messages between Hunter Biden and his business associates.

However, in the latest round of testimony, with the House Oversight Committee questioning former Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski on Wednesday, it seems we might have more than just our own instincts upon which to base this supposition.

The focus of the recent interviews and depositions, as the House Oversight Committee’s website explained, has been to investigate whether Joe Biden should be impeached.

Wednesday’s hearing was titled, “Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden’s Abuse of Public Office,” and was intended to “examine evidence confirming Joe Biden lied to the American people about his family’s business dealings and in fact attended meetings, spoke on speakerphone, dined, and had coffee with his son’s foreign business associates who were collectively funneling the Bidens millions of dollars.”

Conservative YouTuber Benny Johnson shared a clip to the social media platform X of the testimony from that hearing, with Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio leading the inquiries.

JIM JORDAN: “Mr. Bobulinski, who is the big guy?” BOBULINKSKI: “Joe Biden.” JIM JORDAN: “Are you sure?” BOBULINKSKI: “I am 1000% sure.. and there are other text messages that back that up..” pic.twitter.com/jm955HWA59 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 20, 2024

Other members of Congress questioned Bobulinski as to whether he believed his former business partner Hunter Biden lied under oath, according to Fox News. (Bobulinski said he did.) Then Jordan took the reins.

Jordan began by responding to a remark by fellow congressman Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland. Raskin had claimed that “Joe Biden was opposed to corruption.”

Jordan went on to dispute that statement, saying “Really? So opposed, he leveraged a billion dollars of American tax money to fire the prosecutor in Ukraine who was investigating Zlochevsky [Mykola Zlochevsky] at Burisma, the company Hunter Biden sat on the board of?”

Jordan continued, saying, “And the prosecutor who replaced [him] … took [Zlochevsky] off the wanted list and dropped the charges.”

From there, Jordan asked Bobulinski point-blank, “Mr. Bobulinski, who’s the ‘big guy’?”

Bobulinski answered “Joe Biden,” to which Jordan asked, “Are you sure?”

Bobulinski said, without a shred of hesitation, “I’m 1,000 percent sure.”

At even this point, Bobulinski’s testimony was not shaping up well for the president or his useless son, but Jordan had more to say on the central question of this hearing.

Namely, the identity of the “big guy.”

“Because,” Jordan continued, “when Hunter Biden did his deposition under oath, he said ‘I don’t know who it is,’ even though he was copied on an email that said ‘H will hold 10 percent for the big guy’. You sure … the big guy is Joe Biden?”

“A thousand percent,” Bobulinski reiterated. “And there’s other text messages that … back that up”

Jordan went on to press Bobulinski about the Joe Biden/“big guy” connection.

Is this proof that Biden threw his political weight around to illegally enrich himself and his family off of foreign business deals?

Not yet.

But Bobulinski’s confidence in maintaining that Biden is the “big guy,” and declaring he has proof of that connection, is a huge step.

If this is true, it not only means that Biden is a slimy, corrupt liar (which most of us already knew), but that he is a man who should not be president.

Leaving aside for the moment Biden’s clear cognitive deficiencies, he never should have gotten anywhere near the office of the president if he has indeed been involved in influence peddling on this scale.

If Bobulinski can provide proof that not only did the younger Biden lie under oath, but that the older Biden was the “big guy” who enabled these illegal financial deals, then this impeachment inquiry becomes much more interesting.

Between the immigration crisis and Biden’s declining mental capacity, and now with the possibility of proof the Biden family was involved in illegal foreign business dealings, 2024 is not looking like Biden’s year.

It really couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.

