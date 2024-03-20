Somebody’s lying.

Either the Joe Biden impeachment inquiry is a bunch of made-up nonsense — like the Russian collusion hoax was — or Biden’s a corrupt politician who used his power to perpetrate a global influence-peddling scheme that made his family millions in illicit payouts.

Former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski told impeachment investigators on Wednesday that Biden is the one who is lying.

The hearing started with a bang, with Bobulinski also calling Democrats on the House Oversight Committee liars.

Democratic Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz couldn’t contain himself. “Keep going, you fool!” he said to Bobulinski, according to the Daily Mail. “You’re such a fool!”

Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, not to be outdone, called the entire impeachment inquiry a “flabby Hail Mary pass three weeks after the Super Bowl’s over.”

The hearing took place a few weeks after Hunter Biden gave a closed-door deposition before the committee in which he said his father was not involved in his business deals.

To begin his opening statement, Bobulinksi gestured to the open seat next to him where Hunter, who declined the invitation to testify publicly, should have been sitting if he had the cajones to do so.

“Should I allow Hunter to give his opening statement first?” Bobulinski asked.



Bobulinski proceeded to call Joe Biden a “serial liar and fabulist.”

Not wanting to leave anyone out, he called Jim Biden, Joe’s brother, a “75-year-old man who can’t keep his lies straight.” As for Hunter, Bubolinksi lambasted him as a “chronic drug addict facing two indictments.”

When Bobulinski claimed Joe Biden lied about his involvement in Hunter’s business dealings, it wasn’t mere speculation on his part. Bobulinski’s accusation was based on a meeting he had with the Bidens in 2017.

“The sole reason Hunter wanted me to meet his father was because I was the CEO of Sinohawk,” Bobulinski said, according to the Mail. Sinohawk Holdings is the China-affiliated venture Hunter later got involved with.

“If Joe Biden was not involved in his son’s business dealings … why would he take 45 minutes out of his night to sit with me … to discuss my background, the business we’re doing with the Chinese and his family’s background?”

Bobulinski also focused his attack on Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York and Raskin, the ranking member of the Oversight Committee.

Raskin and Goldman, Bobulinski said, “will continue to lie today in this hearing and then go straight to the media to tell more lies.”

Democrats retaliated by attempting to take the focus of the American people off of Biden’s dubious past and put it on the evil Donald Trump and his evil Russian ally Vladimir Putin.

Congressional Dems aren’t very creative. Maybe they use the same old “get Trump” playbook because they believe their own lies, having told them so many times. Russia, Russia, Russia. Give me a break.

Bobulinski isn’t buying the lies. He’s a gutsy guy calling powerful Democrats liars to their faces. He didn’t hold back, and his bravery is to be applauded.

