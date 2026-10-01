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A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces is visibly upset after entering the stands to confront a fan Tuesday during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces is visibly upset after entering the stands to confront a fan Tuesday during game two of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Watch: WNBA MVP Loses Her Cool While Getting Crushed by Caitlin Clark, Goes Into Stands to Confront Fan

 By Bryan Chai  September 30, 2026 at 6:05pm
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As a professional sports league seeking to gain serious footing in the North American landscape, Tuesday night should’ve been a major win.

The Indiana Fever and superstar Caitlin Clark, facing elimination at home, beat the Las Vegas Aces and reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson 99-89.

This, in turn, sets up a series-deciding Game 3 between these two teams (the series is tied 1-1) that should be a ratings bonanza for the WNBA.

But instead of talking about that do-or-die Game 3, all anyone wanted to talk about after Game 2 was the ugly incident between Wilson and a Fever fan that has since taken on a life of its own.

During the fourth quarter of the game, four-time MVP Wilson would get tangled up with Fever star Sophie Cunningham. After a foul was called, Wilson seemed to take great offense at something said or done to her, and stomped off the court toward a gesturing fan in the stands near the tunnel.

A brief confrontation ensued before Wilson (who was assessed a technical foul for stepping off the court, according to ESPN) returned to the game. The fan was briefly escorted away before he was allowed to return to his seat after a review of the incident.

You can watch a fan’s-eye-view of the incident unfold below:

Should A’Ja Wilson be suspended?

Wilson spoke on the matter during the post-game media conference and seemed to admit that nothing specific was said or done, but the man still irked her regardless.

Related:
Caitlin Clark Leads Team USA to Win Over China, Despite Being Left Out of the Starting Lineup

“I’m walking [away] because I just got the foul, and I’m chilling,” Wilson began. “And if I see a man come at me, taking steps towards me, and pointing at me? I don’t give a damn what you said, I don’t give a damn how you said it, the tone, that is unacceptable.

“You don’t step towards me, or point at me.”

Wilson’s furious response elicited a similarly furious comeback, with many pundits pointing out that, actually, being heckled on the road is a part of sports. There are obvious boundaries, but neither the above video nor arena officials suggest that this Fever fan crossed those.

“You wonder why most people don’t see you as the face of the league,” conservative podcaster Jason Whitlock posted to X. “You are not remotely ready for the responsibility.”

Wilson finished the game with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and four turnovers. Fever superstar Clark, meanwhile, tallied 27 points and 15 assists.

Clark and Wilson will clash once more on Thursday, with the winner moving on to face the winner of the Golden State Valkyries and Dallas Wings series.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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