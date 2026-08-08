Watch: WNBA Player Ejected After Nearly Taking Off Sophie Cunningham's Head With Clothesline Maneuver

As the issue of a white WNBA star getting attacked at every turn gets the attention of Congress, another of the league’s high-profile players was whacked Saturday.

But to DiJonai Carrington of the Chicago Sky, being ejected from the Sky’s game against the Indiana Fever was “white privilege” after she clotheslined Sophie Cunningham in the face, according to Fox News.

DiJonai Carrington gets ejected for absolutely clocking Sophie Cunningham in the face and immediately takes to Threads claiming white privilege… Maybe worry about hacking somebody across the head?? pic.twitter.com/RhwfrzV4a9 — OutKick (@Outkick) August 8, 2026

Carrington has also poked Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in the eye in the past.

The incident took place as Cunningham was heading for a first-quarter layup.

Carrington got close enough to swing her arm at Cunningham, catching her along the neck and the side of her face.

Do you think the foul was random or targeted specifically for Cunningham herself? Yes No

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Sophie Cunningham seems to say “Why the f*** did you do that?!” to DiJonai Carrington & then shows her Fever teammates her bloody mouth… Carrington should be suspended. This was 💯% intentional. pic.twitter.com/DA8iUPBfmv — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) August 8, 2026

Cunningham went down but bounced up ready to rumble as she exploded at Carrington.

Referees separated the players. The foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 2, and Carrington, attitude and all, was ejected.

Cunningham, who rose to fame as the Fever’s enforcer when opponents hit Clark, has since made headlines for saying men should not play in women’s sports, making her a central figure in the societal divide of transgender athletes.

DiJonai Carrington was assessed a Flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game after this play. pic.twitter.com/WRapu4lqHX — ESPN (@espn) August 8, 2026

The incident came as nearly a dozen members of Congress said the WNBA needs to clean up its act, according to the New York Post.

Republican Study Committee Chairman Rep. August Pfluger of Texas and 10 other Republicans told WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert they have seen enough “repeated acts of unnecessary physical hostility and violence” toward Clark.

“Clark has been hip-checked, poked in the eye, and struck in the throat during games,” the letter read.

“These incidents go far beyond routine physical play, yet the WNBA and its officiating have too often failed to address these unacceptable incidents and hold players accountable. Recently, a player even appeared to endorse violence against Clark in a social media post, further fueling concerns about the culture surrounding these incidents,” the letter added.

After Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington got ejected for a dirty flagrant foul on Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, she immediately ran to Threads and cried that the Indiana Fever has “WHITE PRIVILEGE.” pic.twitter.com/BNDzPbgl3F — Jammles (@jammles9) August 8, 2026

“In addition, concerning reports suggest that many of these attacks against Caitlin Clark may be racially motivated,” the letter continued.

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