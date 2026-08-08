Share
News
Sports
Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever is fouled by DiJonai Carrington of the Chicago Sky during the first half at United Center on Aug. 8, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.
Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever is fouled by DiJonai Carrington of the Chicago Sky during the first half at United Center on Aug. 8, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

Watch: WNBA Player Ejected After Nearly Taking Off Sophie Cunningham's Head With Clothesline Maneuver

 By Jack Davis  August 8, 2026 at 3:14pm
Share

As the issue of a white WNBA star getting attacked at every turn gets the attention of Congress, another of the league’s high-profile players was whacked Saturday.

But to DiJonai Carrington of the Chicago Sky, being ejected from the Sky’s game against the Indiana Fever was “white privilege” after she clotheslined Sophie Cunningham in the face, according to Fox News.

Carrington has also poked Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in the eye in the past.

The incident took place as Cunningham was heading for a first-quarter layup.

Carrington got close enough to swing her arm at Cunningham, catching her along the neck and the side of her face.

Do you think the foul was random or targeted specifically for Cunningham herself?

Cunningham went down but bounced up ready to rumble as she exploded at Carrington.

Referees separated the players. The foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 2, and Carrington, attitude and all, was ejected.

Cunningham, who rose to fame as the Fever’s enforcer when opponents hit Clark, has since made headlines for saying men should not play in women’s sports, making her a central figure in the societal divide of transgender athletes.

Related:
WNBA Commissioner Announces League Is Reviewing Trans Inclusion After Former NBA Players Declare for Draft

The incident came as nearly a dozen members of Congress said the WNBA needs to clean up its act, according to the New York Post.

Republican Study Committee Chairman Rep. August Pfluger of Texas and 10 other Republicans told WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert they have seen enough “repeated acts of unnecessary physical hostility and violence” toward Clark.

“Clark has been hip-checked, poked in the eye, and struck in the throat during games,” the letter read.

“These incidents go far beyond routine physical play, yet the WNBA and its officiating have too often failed to address these unacceptable incidents and hold players accountable. Recently, a player even appeared to endorse violence against Clark in a social media post, further fueling concerns about the culture surrounding these incidents,” the letter added.

“In addition, concerning reports suggest that many of these attacks against Caitlin Clark may be racially motivated,” the letter continued.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




DSA Governor Candidate Hires OnlyFans Model as Deputy Campaign Manager
University of Michigan Goes Full Participation Trophy, Will Hide Grades for Student 'Mental Health'
WNBA Commissioner Announces League Is Reviewing Trans Inclusion After Former NBA Players Declare for Draft
Second Former NBA Player Declares for the WNBA Draft as Controversy Escalates
Watch: WNBA Player Ejected After Nearly Taking Off Sophie Cunningham's Head With Clothesline Maneuver
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation