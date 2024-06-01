Having entered the WNBA sweepstakes for who can deliver the cheapest shot at Caitlin Clark, Chennedy Carter had nothing to say.

Carter delivered an unprovoked shoulder into Clark, accompanied by a few choice words, during a WNBA game on Saturday, knocking Clark to the floor. It was one of the more obvious whacks the Indiana Fever rookie has taken as the pros try to put in her place that player without whom they would labor in comparative obscurity.

Carter refused to answer questions about the foul and Clark after the game.

Chennedy Carter on the sequence with Caitlin Clark in the 3rd quarter: “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions.” Full clip: pic.twitter.com/4bRnyXgPjV — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) June 1, 2024

“I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions,” she said.

She followed that up by saying she did not know what Clark said to her and then by saying she said nothing to Clark, even though a video posted to X showed her mouth moving the entire duration of the incident.

The Indianapolis Star reported that at the other end of the floor before the incident, Clark appeared to speak to Carter.

Chennedy Carter scores and gives a shoulder to Caitlin Clarkpic.twitter.com/nQxkw1rvhH — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) June 1, 2024

Carter helped doom her Chicago Sky to a 71-70 loss to Clark’s Indiana Fever because after Carter was called for a foul, Clark sank a free throw, according to the New York Post.

“Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play,” Clark said afterward, according to an ESPN courtside interview as the third quarter ended that was reported by the Post

“But you know, I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level. I thought we’ve been really physical, we’ve missed some bunnies around the rim, so hopefully those fall in the fourth,” she said.

Clark finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Indiana — the third-worst team in the WNBA last year — won its second game of the season.

“I’m proud of our group,” Clark said, according to ESPN.

“I thought earlier in the season, to this point, if we would have shot like this, we wouldn’t have won the game because we didn’t have that resiliency and we would let it affect the defensive end for us. So just proud of us. We were really gritty on defense. Even when they were making runs, we always found a way to respond.”

The cheap shots on Caitlin Clark are an embarrassment for the WNBA. This player should be suspended. Clark is the only reason I’m even watching a WNBA game right now. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/iUagyHYgLK — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) June 1, 2024

Asked about the rough play, Clark replied, “It is what it is.”

“I feel like I’m just at the point where you accept it and don’t retaliate… I’m trying not to let it bother me,” she said.

Indiana coach Christie Sides said she keeps reminding the league what’s happening to Clark.

“We’re just gonna keep sending these possessions to the league, and these plays, and hopefully they’ll start, you know, taking a better look at some of the things that we see happening, or we think is happening,” Sides said.

Not a good look for the “Caitlin Clark isn’t hated” crowd… The blindside cheap shot, the “you’re a b*tch” before it happens, the immediate standing & cheering from Angel Reese on the bench… Take your pick The Fever need an enforcer on the squad IMMEDIATELY. This can’t happen. pic.twitter.com/oLLqBZs9ME — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) June 1, 2024

“Just more happy that Caitlin handled it the way she did. You know, it’s tough to keep getting hammered the way she does and to not get rewarded with free throws or foul calls. She’s continued to fight through that. Appreciate that from her. Really, really proud of her for doing that.”

Earlier in the week, Clark noted that she has been a target for lots of contact.

“I feel like I’m getting hammered, I don’t know,” she said Thursday, the Post reported.

