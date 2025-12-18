Watch: The Woke Nurse Who Viciously Attacked 'Granny Jeanie' Over Charlie Kirk Shirt Is Cooked - Watch Her CEO Describe His Last 24 Hours

An abusive shrew who harassed an elderly Target employee for wearing a patriotic shirt commemorating Charlie Kirk has issued a groveling apology after her employer was barraged with calls over her barbaric conduct.

The firestorm erupted Monday, shortly after Michelea Ponce — a nurse at Enloe Health in Chico, California — posted a video of herself verbally abusing a Target worker for wearing a shirt that featured an American flag and the words “FREEDOM” emblazoned across the front.

In a smaller font, the words “Charlie Kirk” were also displayed on the shirt of senior citizen Jeanie Beeman.

In the disturbing video, Ponce repeatedly berated and cursed at Beeman while accusing her of being racist for supporting Kirk.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Young liberal harasses & cusses out this elderly woman working at Target because she is wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt. This poor old woman, should be retired with the grandkids not having to deal with this junk. God bless her. If anyone knows her, I want to help this woman. pic.twitter.com/rOi45HStOD — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 16, 2025

After igniting widespread public outrage, Mike Wiltermood — the CEO of Enloe Health — held a press conference on Wednesday, condemning Michelea Ponce’s behavior.

He also commended the victim for staying calm during Ponce’s tirade, and vowed to address the incident.

Wiltermood said hours after the video went viral, his hospital was flooded with more than 6,000 phone calls and countless emails from Americans who were disgusted by the incident.

The ensuing chaos overwhelmed Enloe’s phone systems and impeded its ability to care for patients, the healthcare CEO said.

Enloe Health’s CEO, Mike Wiltermood, just spoke out following a video that went viral yesterday of their employee, a vile, hateful and toxic liberal woman named Michelea Ponce, who verbally accosted and harassed an elderly Target employee, Jeanie Beeman, over her wearing a… pic.twitter.com/SYI43nluWj — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) December 17, 2025

Amid the volcanic outrage she ignited with her abuse of a senior citizen, Michelea Ponce apologized on Wednesday, per Action News Now in Chico:

“I want to take full responsibility for my actions and say clearly and sincerely that I was wrong. I behaved badly, and I regret it deeply,” Ponce wrote in her sniveling note.

“I want to directly apologize to Jeannie. I am truly sorry for approaching you at your workplace and putting you in an uncomfortable and unfair position. You did not deserve that, and my behavior was wrong.”

“I also apologize to Jeannie’s family for the stress and attention my actions caused. I apologize to Target as her employer, I apologize to Enloe, and I apologize to the Chico community,” the leftist agitator continued.

“I understand that what I did reflected poorly on myself and disrupted a sense of safety and respect that should exist in a workplace and in our community.”

Ponce continued: “I regret my actions, and I am genuinely sorry for the harm they caused. I wish I can go back and undo what happened, but I can acknowledge it honestly, learn from it, and commit to doing better moving forward.”

“Again, I apologize to Jeanie and I hope that she and the community can forgive me,” she said.

In October, Ponce was featured in the news after founding the “Hispanic Heritage Flag Society” in Orland, California, and petitioning local officials to fly the Mexican flag on city flagpoles.

Ponce was featured in the news because she fought for Mexican flags to be displayed on American soil in her area. Blast her, because POS like her have no business working in healthcare! pic.twitter.com/Pj2BbnseDl — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 16, 2025

While it’s nice that Ponce apologized to the Target employee she attacked for no reason, she clearly did that as a self-preservation tactic and not because she’s genuinely contrite.

To quote Rhett Butler from “Gone With the Wind,” embittered leftists such as Ponce is “like the thief who isn’t the least bit sorry he stole, but is terribly, terribly sorry he’s going to jail.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.