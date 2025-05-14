Watch: Wolf Blitzer Hates Trump Inflation News So Much He Chokes Just Trying to Read It

You love to see that they hate to see it.

As eagle-eyed stock-watchers will have heard by now, inflation numbers are looking pretty rosy, especially when compared to the heady days of “transitory” price hikes.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Department of Labor reported Tuesday that prices rose 2.3 percent year-over-year in April, according to the Consumer Price Index report. This was a smaller rise than expected by economists.

The core index — which includes food and energy prices subject to greater volatility — rose at 2.8 percent, the number expected by economists.

Not only was the 2.3 percent rise the smallest change year-over-year since February of 2021, energy prices were also down 3.7 percent from last year. Furthermore, the April report was the first since the April 2 “Liberation Day” tariff announcement.

And, as the Daily Caller noted, the CPI report indicated a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent rise in April, just slightly more than the 0.1 percent decrease in March.

The biggest move up, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report, was shelter costs, which rose 0.3 percent — a number that accounted for over half the increase.

The best part, though, aside from the fact that inflation seems to be abating? Watching Wolf Blitzer choke over it as he read out the numbers on CNN:

🚨Even CNN couldn’t ignore that inflation just hit its LOWEST point since 2021. “It’s an unexpected and very welcome development that’s defying economists’ expectations…” pic.twitter.com/ywW4WYXGME — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2025

“It’s an unexpected and very welcome development that’s defying economists’ expectations amid President Trump’s ongoing trade war,” Blitzer said.

The camera was off him at that point — but, if it weren’t, I bet you could have watched his beard actually growing grayer.

And, not only that, the news came on the same day that JPMorgan dropped its forecast for a U.S. recession as America and China reached a temporary trade deal.

🚨JPMorgan just announced that they’re DITCHING their prediction that the United States will head into a 2025 recession. The people who doubted the Golden Age of America have a lot of tweets to delete. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/njqsTrv7Dq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2025

It turns out having adults in charge with business backgrounds who love the country and care about the little people actually gets results. Who knew?

“The administration’s recent dialing down of some of the more draconian tariffs placed on China should reduce the risk that the US economy slips into recession this year,” JPMorgan Chief U.S. Economist Michael Feroli said in a Tuesday note to investors, according to Bloomberg.

“We believe recession risks are still elevated, but now below 50%.”

“Our updated labor market outlook is less demanding of immediate action to stem employment risks; for the Fed, we are pushing back the timing of the resumption of rate cuts from September to December,” he added.

So, in other words, the sky was falling … until it wasn’t. Then, the U.S. media, in unison: Rats!

Better luck next Liberation Day, I suppose.

