Watch: Woman Breaks Down in Tears, Changes Stance on Abortion After Watching Simulated Procedure

Even women who express support for the phrase “the right to an abortion” undergo a transformation when confronted with the reality of abortion, according to a pro-life group seeking to alter the abortion debate in America.

The group Live Action has begun a campaign it calls “Abortion Procedures” to show Americans that “abortion” is not simply a right on paper, but a medical reality — with drastic consequences.

“The videos feature a former abortionist describing each of the four most prevalent abortion procedures, accompanied by medical animations. The four-minute videos have been translated into multiple languages and shared over half a million times to become the most-viewed pro-life videos in history, with over 50 million views,” Live Action states on its website.

To show the impact of the videos, Live Action has begun recording women who are asked their thoughts about abortion, and who are then asked to watch the one of the videos featuring former abortionist Dr. Anthony Levatino describing abortion procedures.

In one video posted to YouTube, a woman reflects a common dichotomy of thought about abortion — it is not good, but it is no one’s business but the woman involved.

“I’d rather no one — I don’t really like abortion. I’d rather it didn’t exist. I’m not very ‘for abortion,’ but there are times when you do need abortion, and it’s up to that person, and their rights, and what they want to do,” she said.

She then watched one video about the grisly procedure, crying as she did. Her comments on abortion after seeing the video show the impact of it.

“I didn’t know that you’d have to detach and crush, and the process it goes through, and all the risks that happen with this. So now that I do know, I just — you can, there are so many other options apart from abortion, and I know it sucks, and like, the consequences, and how it happened, and why you might want an abortion, but there’s always another option,” she said, saying a pregnant woman has “just got to suck it up because it’s a life.”

Thank you, @VP Pence! “To support, let alone cheer, late-term abortions not only marks a disturbing step backward by so-called “progressives” — it also violates every demand of human decency.” https://t.co/blPoee97nW — Live Action (@LiveAction) February 4, 2019

A video of another woman showed a similar reaction.

Prior to being shown the Live Action video, she said, “everyone should have a right to it. It’s our body. It’s our decision, right?”

The woman noted she would support an abortion at any stage of pregnancy, as would be permitted by abortion bills being proposed in Virginia and Vermont and the one recently signed into law in New York.

She then watched what she admitted was a “heart-wrenching” video and said, “until you see something like that, you don’t often think that you’re gonna change your opinion, right?”

“I had no idea this is how abortion takes place, right? Looking at that video and the way it’s performed, yeah, it’s an eye-opener,” she said.

The videos have emerged as America is convulsed over new abortion legislation, such as that being proposed in Virginia.

Virginia Delegate Kathy Tran has proposed legislation that would allow an abortion right up until the moment a baby is about to be born. After a firestorm of protest greeted public debate on the bill, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, elected with the support of Planned Parenthood, issued statements supporting the bill that infuriated pro-life supporters. That bill has now been tabled and is unlikely to be brought up again for the rest of the legislative session.

Alison Centofante,director of external affairs for Live Action, said the current environment has been years in the making, Fox News reported.

“We did not get here in a vacuum,” Centofante said. “This push for abortion on demand is strategic and funded with our tax dollars. Every day we wait to defund Planned Parenthood, they receive another $1.5 million from taxpayers, kill another 912 innocent children, and champion abortion until the moment of birth.”

