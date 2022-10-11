Parler Share
Commentary

Watch: Woman Exposes What Almost Five Years of Hormones Did to Her - 'Remember, I'm 21'

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  October 11, 2022 at 9:45am
The left has unapologetically celebrated the transgender movement in the United States, praising gender-confused individuals for their courage and passing policies to cement “gender identity” into our legal code, as well as our national discourse.

Gender ideology, the idea that gender is a fluid construct, rather than an undeniable biological fact, has made its way into just about every part of our culture, from Hollywood films to public school curricula. And it is now making its way into our medical system, with potentially grievous consequences for young children and adults.

Five years ago, KC Miller, then a 16-year-old teenage girl, made the decision to transition and began testosterone therapy. In the video below, Miller, now 21, shared “what almost five years of hormones does to a teenage girl.”

Miller told listeners, “When I talk about ‘being too far gone’ — I don’t really know what else to call it —  this is what I mean. This is how deep my voice is. It’s gotten deeper over time. And it’s settled.”

Showing viewers the top of her head, she continued, “This is what I mean by hair loss, and it just keeps getting worse. It keeps thinning. It keeps receding backwards. I’m not exactly sure that it’s coming back.

“Those are the main things when I talk about being androgenized to a point of no return.

“I really don’t see those being fixable. So, that’s when I talk about … staying how I am regardless of how I feel. That’s why just because I don’t really see me personally being able to come back from what’s happened so far, so I hope that’s a little explanatory.”

Clearly, Miller regrets the decision she made as a mixed-up teenager, but she is resigned to living with the results.

According to a report from University of California (at San Francisco) professor Dr. Maddie Deutsch, “some of the effects of hormone therapy [female-to-male testosterone therapy, known as ‘T therapy’] are reversible, if you stop taking them. The degree to which they can be reversed depends on how long you have been taking testosterone. Clitoral growth, facial hair growth, voice changes and male-pattern baldness are not reversible.”

Some reacted to Miller’s video with compassion, including Chloe Cole, who transitioned at the age of 12. She had a double mastectomy at 15. Unhappy with her decision, Cole detransitioned the following year. She speaks out against the child mutilation that is going on in our country from so-called “health care providers.” (Cole tells her story in a video that can be viewed here.)

On the other hand, leftists couldn’t stand that Miller is exposing what this evil ideology is doing to people, so they brutally mocked her.

What if children or young adults who decide upon dangerous hormone therapies or worse, irreversible surgeries, have been misdiagnosed? What if, rather than suffering from gender dysphoria, they were actually struggling with trauma, depression or something else? What happens when they realize they’ve made a terrible mistake?

Do you think children should be able to make permanent, life-altering decisions?

Unfortunately, this scenario is playing out with increasing frequency, and the results are truly devastating. There is no doubt some individuals are delighted with their choices. Unfortunately, there is growing evidence that others are deeply unhappy with their decisions, and they are starting to speak out.

Many young people, particularly adolescents, are confused and, like Miller, see transitioning as the solution. Unfortunately, health professionals, school counselors and woke parents are often too quick to agree with them.

Miller’s case is a wake-up call. Rather than glamorizing this dangerous trend, medical professionals and lawmakers must take a closer look at the consequences.

The dark side of gender transition is only beginning to be revealed.

