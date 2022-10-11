Watch: Woman Exposes What Almost Five Years of Hormones Did to Her - 'Remember, I'm 21'

The left has unapologetically celebrated the transgender movement in the United States, praising gender-confused individuals for their courage and passing policies to cement “gender identity” into our legal code, as well as our national discourse.

Gender ideology, the idea that gender is a fluid construct, rather than an undeniable biological fact, has made its way into just about every part of our culture, from Hollywood films to public school curricula. And it is now making its way into our medical system, with potentially grievous consequences for young children and adults.

Five years ago, KC Miller, then a 16-year-old teenage girl, made the decision to transition and began testosterone therapy. In the video below, Miller, now 21, shared “what almost five years of hormones does to a teenage girl.”

Miller told listeners, “When I talk about ‘being too far gone’ — I don’t really know what else to call it — this is what I mean. This is how deep my voice is. It’s gotten deeper over time. And it’s settled.”

Showing viewers the top of her head, she continued, “This is what I mean by hair loss, and it just keeps getting worse. It keeps thinning. It keeps receding backwards. I’m not exactly sure that it’s coming back.

“Those are the main things when I talk about being androgenized to a point of no return.

“I really don’t see those being fixable. So, that’s when I talk about … staying how I am regardless of how I feel. That’s why just because I don’t really see me personally being able to come back from what’s happened so far, so I hope that’s a little explanatory.”

Just for some perspective: this is what almost five years of hormones does to a teenage girl. Remember, I’m 21. pic.twitter.com/DZh1ycVt6O — KC Miller (@KCMiller1225) October 9, 2022

Clearly, Miller regrets the decision she made as a mixed-up teenager, but she is resigned to living with the results.

According to a report from University of California (at San Francisco) professor Dr. Maddie Deutsch, “some of the effects of hormone therapy [female-to-male testosterone therapy, known as ‘T therapy’] are reversible, if you stop taking them. The degree to which they can be reversed depends on how long you have been taking testosterone. Clitoral growth, facial hair growth, voice changes and male-pattern baldness are not reversible.”

I’m afraid we’ll see similar stories more and more often. I want “kids (including teens) shouldn’t be able to make irreversible decisions” to be common sense again. https://t.co/mk94FyWV2m — CEO of Fate Alter, tournament winner arc (@fateCEOavi) October 10, 2022

Some reacted to Miller’s video with compassion, including Chloe Cole, who transitioned at the age of 12. She had a double mastectomy at 15. Unhappy with her decision, Cole detransitioned the following year. She speaks out against the child mutilation that is going on in our country from so-called “health care providers.” (Cole tells her story in a video that can be viewed here.)

The TRAs really showed how vicious they can be when they hate bombed @KCMiller1225, who transitioned as a minor. It’s clear their agenda has nothing to do with “rights” instead, total indoctrination. https://t.co/dUOJ7Ck8z7 — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) October 10, 2022

On the other hand, leftists couldn’t stand that Miller is exposing what this evil ideology is doing to people, so they brutally mocked her.

Awhhh :-(( you got exactly what you signed up for… poor you! So anyway here’s my full head of hair after being on hormones for 5.5 years. Remember, I’m 21. pic.twitter.com/1fFNCxpWbU — eli (@tranknees) October 10, 2022

So you’re mad that testosterone does the exact same thing it does in cis men? And you’re acting like you were surprised about this? — Venus Evelyn (@QueerGang2) October 9, 2022

What if children or young adults who decide upon dangerous hormone therapies or worse, irreversible surgeries, have been misdiagnosed? What if, rather than suffering from gender dysphoria, they were actually struggling with trauma, depression or something else? What happens when they realize they’ve made a terrible mistake?

Do you think children should be able to make permanent, life-altering decisions? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (13 Votes) No: 98% (786 Votes)

Unfortunately, this scenario is playing out with increasing frequency, and the results are truly devastating. There is no doubt some individuals are delighted with their choices. Unfortunately, there is growing evidence that others are deeply unhappy with their decisions, and they are starting to speak out.

Many young people, particularly adolescents, are confused and, like Miller, see transitioning as the solution. Unfortunately, health professionals, school counselors and woke parents are often too quick to agree with them.

Miller’s case is a wake-up call. Rather than glamorizing this dangerous trend, medical professionals and lawmakers must take a closer look at the consequences.

The dark side of gender transition is only beginning to be revealed.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.