Share
News

Watch: Woman Screams in Toddler's Face at Kamala Harris Rally

 By Jack Davis  October 29, 2024 at 5:23pm
Share

A video reportedly taken outside of a Kamala Harris rally in Houston over the weekend has become a symbol of America’s ugly season.

A whole lot of things in the video are not clear, from names to motivations, but what is unmistakable is that a woman in a blue top whose face is contorted in anger lashed out at a small girl in a stroller allegedly because she disagreed with her father’s politics, in the video posted by the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“’I don’t give a f***, your dad’s a b****,” the woman screamed inches from the small child’s face.

Although the Daily Mail’s version of the video makes it hard to hear, Fox News noted that a woman at the venue, which the outlet reported appeared to be a Houston metro station, scolded the blue-shirted woman, saying, “Not at the baby, not at the baby.”

The man who is apparently the child’s father has a microphone in his hand. The reason for that is not clear. He removed the girl from her stroller after she was screamed at.

In the video posted by the Mail, amid general arguing, the man asked the woman, “Are you ashamed at all? Are you ashamed?”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may be offensive to some readers. 


Is the left becoming more unhinged?

After a bleeped profanity, the woman yelled, “No.”

“Look at her face, everyone look at her face,” the man said.

“Why would you bring her here?” the woman in blue asked, the Mail reported.

Fox News theorized that the man was a counter-protester. Social media was rife with condemnations.

Related:
Watch: All Hell Breaks Loose on CNN After Conservative's Response to Pro-Palestinian Panelist

An apolitical comment came from Elon Musk, who posted on X:  “Poor kid: That was messed up.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Chinese Student Faces Criminal Charges for Illegal Vote, But Ballot May Still Count for Scary Reason
Voters in Battleground Pennsylvania React to Biden's 'Garbage' Attack: 'That's What the Left Really Thinks of Us'
Unreal: ABC Affiliate Sparks Controversy After Test 'Mistakenly' Shows Election Results
Trump Alleges Election 'Cheating' Is Occurring in Pennsylvania at 'Levels Rarely Seen Before'
Trump Campaign Official Alleges Voter Intimidation After Democratic Operatives Are Seen Wearing Badges in Key PA County
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation