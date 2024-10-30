Watch: Woman Screams in Toddler's Face at Kamala Harris Rally

A video reportedly taken outside of a Kamala Harris rally in Houston over the weekend has become a symbol of America’s ugly season.

A whole lot of things in the video are not clear, from names to motivations, but what is unmistakable is that a woman in a blue top whose face is contorted in anger lashed out at a small girl in a stroller allegedly because she disagreed with her father’s politics, in the video posted by the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“’I don’t give a f***, your dad’s a b****,” the woman screamed inches from the small child’s face.

This is such a strange time in America. I watched the video of a young woman screaming at a child at a Harris rally in Houston—it’s shameful. What struck me most, however, was the women nearby who jumped in to protect the child, pushing the aggressor away and helping to diffuse… — Katie Jacobs Stanton (@KatieS) October 26, 2024

Although the Daily Mail’s version of the video makes it hard to hear, Fox News noted that a woman at the venue, which the outlet reported appeared to be a Houston metro station, scolded the blue-shirted woman, saying, “Not at the baby, not at the baby.”

The man who is apparently the child’s father has a microphone in his hand. The reason for that is not clear. He removed the girl from her stroller after she was screamed at.

In the video posted by the Mail, amid general arguing, the man asked the woman, “Are you ashamed at all? Are you ashamed?”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may be offensive to some readers.

Here is a longer video which is even more disgusting. She literally walked around the man to scream in the little girl’s face. Once again, I don’t care what that man did. The little girl isn’t to blame. pic.twitter.com/EycdADOjsS — Angel Jones, PhD (@AngelJonesPhD) October 27, 2024





After a bleeped profanity, the woman yelled, “No.”

“Look at her face, everyone look at her face,” the man said.

“Why would you bring her here?” the woman in blue asked, the Mail reported.

Fox News theorized that the man was a counter-protester. Social media was rife with condemnations.

Kamala Harris now has supporters screaming at little children in strollers. Will @KamalaHarris or her campaign @KamalaHQ condemn this atrocious behavior? pic.twitter.com/7jk5yPP2l0 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 26, 2024

Leftists hate children so much. The fact a grown woman can scream in the face of an innocent child is demonic. This woman is a demon. End of story. pic.twitter.com/mJXR6xzWyP — Tyler williamson (@Tylerwilli91493) October 26, 2024

I’ll be honest… if this young woman screamed at my child like that, she’d be out for a very long count. But she’s just your typical Democrat supporter acting like the crazy she is. pic.twitter.com/JPY12w7ELk — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) October 27, 2024

This is the Kamala Harris demographic in a nutshell. Screaming at a toddler over politics. They are just insane. pic.twitter.com/4M16n1fcKZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 26, 2024

A deranged woman at a Kamala rally screaming at a little girl. They kill babies, they mutilate children, they scream at children. It’s almost as if they hate children. pic.twitter.com/KB5FxWHWNG — Evangelist Tim Lee (@MarineTimLee) October 26, 2024

An apolitical comment came from Elon Musk, who posted on X: “Poor kid: That was messed up.”

