Watch: Woman's Attempt to Steal MAGA Hat on NYC Subway Ends in Painful Blunder

Never has a red hat caused so much anger.

In a video posted to Instagram Thursday, a confrontation was filmed inside a New York City subway between a very angry leftist and another passenger — a presumed supporter of President Donald Trump sporting a MAGA hat.

The clip was later reposted on social media platform X by a user known as “I Meme Therefore I Am.” That post had more than 1.4 million views by Friday afternoon.

Unhinged NYC woman loses it on a man in a MAGA hat—then karma knocks her down, literally.🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aFgrAyxMLC — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 21, 2025

The leftist could be heard spouting off the usual rubbish as she became agitated and started pointing her finger at the Trump supporter.

“He’s a racist!” she said as she pointed at the man, who was clearly confused. Her actions prompted other passengers to interrupt, as one could be heard saying, “That is why he [Trump] won, because of people like you!”

“If you f***ing voted for Trump you’re a racist,” the woman said, doubling down.

“How can I be racist?” the man asked, through laughter, as he witnessed firsthand what Trump Derangement Syndrome looks like.

The two hashed it out as the man’s insight was questioned. He told the woman, “I do watch the news. I’m educated!” as she continued to point her finger and make accusations.

A man in the background could be heard through their argument, talking about New York and its long history of Democrat leadership as the spat continued to escalate.

Then, the moment came.

The man exited the subway and the woman followed him. She chased after him, trying to grab his hat, only to embarrassingly fall on her face for everyone to see as roars and laughter erupted.

The clip was incredibly satisfying after her immature and erratic behavior made everyone’s day a little worse. Let’s face it, it was already bad living in New York City.

Speaking of which, the entire clip provided further insight as to how much of a shift has taken place in a cultural center thought to be firmly blue.

Not everyone in this clip was against the man sporting the MAGA hat. Actually, only one person really was. Responding to accusations of racism, the man in the background could be heard saying, “No, he’s not.”

Recall Trump’s visit to a Harlem bodega in April 2024 as adoring crowds had to be contained behind barriers.

Granted, Vice President Kamala Harris won that state on Election Day by over one million votes, but New York is a blue state until it’s a swing state. It’s a swing state until it’s a red state.

New Yorkers can only have so much patience for incompetent Democratic leadership.

Footage like this shows some residents are losing theirs.

