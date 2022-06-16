Share
Commentary

Watch: Women Struggling to Find Tampons, But Men's Restrooms Are Stocked Full of Them

 By Samantha Chang  June 16, 2022 at 6:57am
Share

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia slammed the Biden administration and the unhinged left this week, saying they’re engaged in a “war on women,” as evidenced by their marginalization of motherhood and pregnancy and their support for an invasion of female sports by men.

“Now that we have Joe Biden in office and full Democrat control, there’s an actual war on women,” Greene told Right Side Broadcasting Network host Brian Glenn on Monday.

“You can’t find baby formula for mothers. Women’s sports has been completely invaded,” she said.

“Men have taken over everything,” the congresswoman continued. “They’re ‘women of the year’ in every category — in women’s categories.

“And the latest news, Brian, is there’s a shortage of tampons — and that’s probably because men are buying tampons.”

Trending:
Chevron CEO Issue Chilling Warning: There Probably Won't Ever Be Another Oil Refinery Built in the US


Glenn remarked: “You have that many beta males that are buying into this agenda that they can menstruate? This is crazy, absolutely crazy.”

Greene replied, “They put tampons in men’s bathrooms. … Yes, it’s a war on women.”

Has the left declared a 'war on women'?

To underscore her point, she tweeted a news story detailing the unprecedented nationwide shortage of tampons.

“‘People who menstruate’ can’t find tampons,” the congresswoman tweeted on Monday.

“Has anyone checked the warehouses at the border where all the baby formula is stocked floor to ceiling on shelves? Or maybe some men’s restrooms? Apparently they are available there.”


The NPR story she shared said tampon makers blame the shortage on “a combination of factory staffing challenges, transportation bottlenecks, and the rising costs of key raw materials used to make the products.”

Greene followed up on Wednesday by sharing a viral video showing a stack of tampons sitting idly in a men’s bathroom.

Related:
Miss Universe Organization Betrays Women Everywhere with Insane Statement About Men

“Women can’t find tampons on store shelves, but men find tampons in their bathrooms,” she tweeted.

“The Democrat version of America is a disgusting disaster. And everyone is sick of it.”

During the past few years, there has been a pernicious left-wing effort to champion transgenderism while marginalizing women.

In addition to claiming men can get pregnant while simultaneously promoting abortion on demand, leftists are stoking gender confusion by targeting children.

Shockingly, “drag queen story hours” and shows — featuring men dressed as bizarre caricatures of women — are all the rage in Democrat-run cities across the United States.

Why is such perverse “entertainment” casually featured at a children’s event?

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons agreed to pay for a male inmate’s gender-reassignment surgery, including a vaginoplasty, breast implants and facial feminization operations.

The felon — who pleaded guilty to making terrorist threats — is expected to complete his taxpayer-funded “sex change” by the time he’s released on Christmas Day.

While U.S. tax dollars are being frivolously wasted on criminals’ plastic-surgery makeovers, Americans are buckling under the weight of raging inflation, soaring gas prices, terrifying crime waves and impending food shortages.

As bad as things are now, they’re going to get much worse before they get any better. So buckle up, America.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




Camera Catches Pickup Truck Driver Unplugging Electric Car While Its Owner Sleeps Inside
Watch: Women Struggling to Find Tampons, But Men's Restrooms Are Stocked Full of Them
Fake Anthrax Domestic Terrorist to Get 'Sex Change' Surgery Using Your Tax Dollars
While Biden Praises Police in Public, Look Who's Been Quietly Showing Up at the White House
Elon Musk Says the Unspeakable About the Trans Movement and the 'Tolerant' Crowd Is Seriously Ticked Off
See more...

Conversation