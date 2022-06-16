Watch: Women Struggling to Find Tampons, But Men's Restrooms Are Stocked Full of Them

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia slammed the Biden administration and the unhinged left this week, saying they’re engaged in a “war on women,” as evidenced by their marginalization of motherhood and pregnancy and their support for an invasion of female sports by men.

“Now that we have Joe Biden in office and full Democrat control, there’s an actual war on women,” Greene told Right Side Broadcasting Network host Brian Glenn on Monday.

“You can’t find baby formula for mothers. Women’s sports has been completely invaded,” she said.

“Men have taken over everything,” the congresswoman continued. “They’re ‘women of the year’ in every category — in women’s categories.

“And the latest news, Brian, is there’s a shortage of tampons — and that’s probably because men are buying tampons.”







Glenn remarked: “You have that many beta males that are buying into this agenda that they can menstruate? This is crazy, absolutely crazy.”

Greene replied, “They put tampons in men’s bathrooms. … Yes, it’s a war on women.”

To underscore her point, she tweeted a news story detailing the unprecedented nationwide shortage of tampons.

“‘People who menstruate’ can’t find tampons,” the congresswoman tweeted on Monday.

“Has anyone checked the warehouses at the border where all the baby formula is stocked floor to ceiling on shelves? Or maybe some men’s restrooms? Apparently they are available there.”

"People who menstruate" can't find tampons. Has anyone checked the warehouses at the border where all the baby formula is stocked floor to ceiling on shelves? Or maybe some men's restrooms?

Apparently they are available there.

Apparently they are available there. https://t.co/q76NhRB1YE — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 14, 2022



The NPR story she shared said tampon makers blame the shortage on “a combination of factory staffing challenges, transportation bottlenecks, and the rising costs of key raw materials used to make the products.”

Greene followed up on Wednesday by sharing a viral video showing a stack of tampons sitting idly in a men’s bathroom.

“Women can’t find tampons on store shelves, but men find tampons in their bathrooms,” she tweeted.

“The Democrat version of America is a disgusting disaster. And everyone is sick of it.”

Women can’t find tampons on store shelves, but men find tampons in their bathrooms. The Democrat version of America is a disgusting disaster. And everyone is sick of it. pic.twitter.com/p5Yn5tk2XT — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 15, 2022

During the past few years, there has been a pernicious left-wing effort to champion transgenderism while marginalizing women.

In addition to claiming men can get pregnant while simultaneously promoting abortion on demand, leftists are stoking gender confusion by targeting children.

Shockingly, “drag queen story hours” and shows — featuring men dressed as bizarre caricatures of women — are all the rage in Democrat-run cities across the United States.

A bakery in NJ hosted a “family-friendly” drag show for all ages. Children hand money to the drag queen who also gets cash stuffed into his bra including from someone who appears to be a minor. pic.twitter.com/gHrAYeL5sB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 14, 2022

Drag queen Venus Valhalla reads at the Capital Pride Parade’s “family-friendly” Drag Queen Story Time. The children’s book, “Cinderelliot,” is “a gay retelling of the classic fairy tale.” pic.twitter.com/6WvI3cPfWI — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 11, 2022

The “family friendly” pride festival in Apex, NC today featured drag performances by the “House of Coxx” before a mixed audience of children and adults

1/x pic.twitter.com/uVqJjikA5X — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) June 11, 2022

Why is such perverse “entertainment” casually featured at a children’s event?

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons agreed to pay for a male inmate’s gender-reassignment surgery, including a vaginoplasty, breast implants and facial feminization operations.

The felon — who pleaded guilty to making terrorist threats — is expected to complete his taxpayer-funded “sex change” by the time he’s released on Christmas Day.

While U.S. tax dollars are being frivolously wasted on criminals’ plastic-surgery makeovers, Americans are buckling under the weight of raging inflation, soaring gas prices, terrifying crime waves and impending food shortages.

Biden on food shortages: “With regard to food shortage…it’s gonna be real.” pic.twitter.com/F3dQ7NLqqB — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 24, 2022

As bad as things are now, they’re going to get much worse before they get any better. So buckle up, America.

