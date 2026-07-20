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A view of New Jersey Stadium just before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Match between Spain and Argentina on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
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A view of New Jersey Stadium just before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Match between Spain and Argentina on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Sebastian Frej / Getty Images)

Watch: World Cup Fans Furious as US Kicked off Final Match the Most American Way Possible - a Gorgeous Rendition of the 'Star Spangled Banner'

 By Michael Schwarz  July 20, 2026 at 11:29am
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Soccer undoubtedly qualifies as the world’s favorite pastime, but hating America ranks a close second.

Moreover, have you ever noticed that anti-American bitterness comes primarily from America’s nominal allies?

Prior to Sunday’s World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina, legendary singer and actress Jennifer Hudson performed a spectacular rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” prompting many soccer fans on the social media platform X to gripe about the performance.

With President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in attendance, the Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar-, and Tony-winning Hudson belted out the notoriously challenging national anthem.

The World Cup Final took place at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Hence the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Do you support starting the final World Cup match with the national anthem, even though the US wasn’t playing?

Of course, Canada and Mexico also hosted matches during the tournament. Thus, some X users complained that the final match featured only one co-host’s anthem.

Related:
Video: Man Slaps Young MLB Fan for Refusing to Stand for National Anthem at Cubs Game

Of course, performers also sang the national anthems of the two finalists. Some purists thought it should have ended there.

The most intense vitriol, however, came from X users who simply hate America.

WARNING: the following post contains profanity

We do not often think about it, but these kinds of sentiments run deep in our historical roots, for the feelings have always been mutual.

America’s Founding Fathers set us on a path distinct from that of Europe. Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson famously spoke of friendship with all but “entangling alliances with none.” [Jefferson, graf 4]

For more than a century, however, our increasingly aristocratic ruling class has brainwashed Americans into believing that our natural allies hail from Europe. But there is nothing natural about it. We know it. In fact, we feel it in our collective gut.

It explains why we have cheered each time Trump chastised Europeans as NATO freeloaders. They hate us, but they accept our money and protection?

It also explains why we applauded in 2025 when Vice President JD Vance called out tyrannical Europeans to their faces. Since then, Europe’s violations of basic liberties have intensified.

Thus, while offering friendship to all, we rejoice at anything that loosens our connection to European thought and institutions.

In short, let the America-haters vent their bitterness. We have spent 250 years not caring what they think.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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