Watch: World Cup Fans Furious as US Kicked off Final Match the Most American Way Possible - a Gorgeous Rendition of the 'Star Spangled Banner'

Soccer undoubtedly qualifies as the world’s favorite pastime, but hating America ranks a close second.

Moreover, have you ever noticed that anti-American bitterness comes primarily from America’s nominal allies?

Prior to Sunday’s World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina, legendary singer and actress Jennifer Hudson performed a spectacular rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” prompting many soccer fans on the social media platform X to gripe about the performance.

With President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in attendance, the Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar-, and Tony-winning Hudson belted out the notoriously challenging national anthem.

Jennifer Hudson performs the National Anthem at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5b8gmAp9k0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

The World Cup Final took place at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Hence the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

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Of course, Canada and Mexico also hosted matches during the tournament. Thus, some X users complained that the final match featured only one co-host’s anthem.

thought they’re sharing world cup duties with canada & mexico — Nole (@NoleReeve) July 19, 2026

Why did she agree to participate in this? Why didn’t they sing the national anthems of Mexico and Canada? — heit está confessando (@meninoheit) July 19, 2026

I’m sure the host nation’s anthem has never been played at a World Cup final unless that country was one of the finalists. Only the finalists’ anthems should be played.

And even if you wanted to introduce that as a “new tradition,” there were 3 co-host nations—not just one. — Enrique Cochegrus 🇨🇦 (@ECochegrus) July 19, 2026

Of course, performers also sang the national anthems of the two finalists. Some purists thought it should have ended there.

Why? The game was between Argentina and Spain. — Blue Jay (@jayszeegirl) July 19, 2026

The most intense vitriol, however, came from X users who simply hate America.

WARNING: the following post contains profanity

Why??? Why was that damn anthem sung when it had nothing to do with the finale teams, damn these americans and their fuckin anthem — Wölkchen (@DasWoelkchen) July 20, 2026

But for the love of WTF. Leave the f:ing world cup alone you weirdo yankees please — Carina Ortiz (@carinaortis) July 19, 2026

We do not often think about it, but these kinds of sentiments run deep in our historical roots, for the feelings have always been mutual.

America’s Founding Fathers set us on a path distinct from that of Europe. Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson famously spoke of friendship with all but “entangling alliances with none.” [Jefferson, graf 4]

For more than a century, however, our increasingly aristocratic ruling class has brainwashed Americans into believing that our natural allies hail from Europe. But there is nothing natural about it. We know it. In fact, we feel it in our collective gut.

It explains why we have cheered each time Trump chastised Europeans as NATO freeloaders. They hate us, but they accept our money and protection?

It also explains why we applauded in 2025 when Vice President JD Vance called out tyrannical Europeans to their faces. Since then, Europe’s violations of basic liberties have intensified.

Thus, while offering friendship to all, we rejoice at anything that loosens our connection to European thought and institutions.

In short, let the America-haters vent their bitterness. We have spent 250 years not caring what they think.

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