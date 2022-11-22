Parler Share
Wales' players gather in a huddle at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between USA and Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on Monday. (ADRIAN DENNIS - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: World Cup Soccer Players Remain Silent During Their National Anthem as Fans Boo

 By Richard Moorhead  November 21, 2022 at 6:03pm
Fans attending the World Cup weren’t happy to hear the anthem of one team.

Loud boos resonated at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Monday as the Iranian national anthem played.

Iran’s players even declined to sing along to the Iranian anthem.

The athletes stood expressionless as the anthem played over a stadium sound system.

Some Iranian fans at the match could be seen booing the anthem.

Should players compete on national teams and refuse to respect their anthem?

The players’ refusal to sing the words of the anthem was considered an act of protest against Iran’s regime by many.

In comparison, England’s players sang their own country’s national anthem before they took the pitch to compete against Iran in the World Cup match, according to NPR.

The current national anthem of Iran is closely connected to the country’s Islamist dictatorship and draws little otherwise from the ancient history of Persian civilization.

Public discontent with the Shia Islamist regime has reached a fever pitch in Iran, with the country’s citizens torching the birthplace of Ayatollah Khomeini, who led the revolution to overthrow the country’s previous western-friendly monarchy.

Iranian dissidents oppose the country’s clerical government, as well as draconian policies that require women to wear Islamic head coverings in all public places.

The country’s regime has resorted to sentencing protestors to death in response to the unrest, according to the BBC.

Iranian athletes have become figureheads of the country’s opposition, often afforded opportunities to make statements against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime through their international sporting appearances.

One Iranian competitive rock climber seemingly disappeared after competing at an event in South Korea without an Islamic hijab head covering last month.

England won Monday’s match 6-2, with Iran’s goalkeeper having to leave the contest after an injury early in the match.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation