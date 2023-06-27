Watch: 'I Wouldn't Put My Hands in There' – Defiant Boater Learns Harsh Life Lesson Seconds After Warning

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes?

A fisherman learned an important lesson during an outing in the Florida Everglades on Friday.

The young man’s questionable decision to dip his hands into the green, swampy water was rewarded with a bite from a large shark, according to the New York Post.

One boater provided the bite victim sound advice before the shark struck.

“I wouldn’t put your hands in there.”

His friend failed to heed the suggestion — with quick consequences.

“Ah, two seconds won’t do anything.”

A shark lunged at the man’s hand less than two seconds later — succeeding in pulling its intended prey from the boat.

The man’s peers succeeded in pulling him from the water and back into the boat, averting further injury.

Should fishing licenses be required in the land of the free? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 69% (18 Votes) No: 31% (8 Votes)

The dangerous scenario was captured on camera.

Y’all gone learn to stop playing with sharks! 😭😭😭 This man in Florida got dragged into the water by a shark pic.twitter.com/hNNMclFrxH — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 26, 2023

The uploader of the video had the forethought to warn those who viewed it against making the same mistake.

“PSA: please don’t make the same mistake and please keep your hands and feet in the vessel,” a caption read.

The shark in question was identified as a bull shark, according to Yahoo.

The species are known to travel upstream into freshwater rivers, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

They’re known residents of the Florida Everglades.

Florida International University’s Heithaus Lab has investigated the role of top predators in Everglades National Park for over a decade. Bull sharks (Carcharhinus leucas) use the bays and upstream areas of the southwest Everglades National Park Shark River basin as a nursery. pic.twitter.com/ol9ZmJUiIj — Everglades National Park (@EvergladesNPS) July 25, 2022

The uploader of the video described the event as a terrifying experience.

“Today was one of the scariest days on the water that I have ever had,” the uploader “Michael” said in a Facebook post, according to Yahoo.

“The sharks are no joke inside of Everglades National Park and and the warnings about keeping your hands and feet inside of the vessel are not an exaggeration.”

Michael indicated that his bitten friend “Nick” received emergency medical treatment at a hospital after being taken to shore.

Nick had to be airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, according to WPMG-TV.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.