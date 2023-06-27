Share
Watch: 'I Wouldn't Put My Hands in There' – Defiant Boater Learns Harsh Life Lesson Seconds After Warning

 By Richard Moorhead  June 27, 2023 at 3:32pm
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes?

A fisherman learned an important lesson during an outing in the Florida Everglades on Friday.

The young man’s questionable decision to dip his hands into the green, swampy water was rewarded with a bite from a large shark, according to the New York Post.

One boater provided the bite victim sound advice before the shark struck.

“I wouldn’t put your hands in there.”

His friend failed to heed the suggestion — with quick consequences.

“Ah, two seconds won’t do anything.”

A shark lunged at the man’s hand less than two seconds later — succeeding in pulling its intended prey from the boat.

The man’s peers succeeded in pulling him from the water and back into the boat, averting further injury.

The dangerous scenario was captured on camera.

The uploader of the video had the forethought to warn those who viewed it against making the same mistake.

“PSA: please don’t make the same mistake and please keep your hands and feet in the vessel,” a caption read.

The shark in question was identified as a bull shark, according to Yahoo.

The species are known to travel upstream into freshwater rivers, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

They’re known residents of the Florida Everglades.

The uploader of the video described the event as a terrifying experience.

“Today was one of the scariest days on the water that I have ever had,” the uploader “Michael” said in a Facebook post, according to Yahoo.

“The sharks are no joke inside of Everglades National Park and and the warnings about keeping your hands and feet inside of the vessel are not an exaggeration.”

Michael indicated that his bitten friend “Nick” received emergency medical treatment at a hospital after being taken to shore.

Nick had to be airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, according to WPMG-TV.

Truth and Accuracy

Richard Moorhead
