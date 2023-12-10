Watch: Yale Student Climbs Giant Menorah to Plant Palestinian Flag

Another illustration of the depth of the vast ocean of anti-Semitism that is part of elite liberal colleges emerged Sunday with the video of a pro-Hamas demonstrator planning a Palestinian flag atop a menorah in New Haven, Connecticut, near Yale University.

A video posted to X shows an individual with a Palestinian flag approach the giant menorah and then clamber up it to drape the flag across its eight candles. In the background, demonstrators chanted “Palestine.”

The video shows what appear to be fellow protesters demanding that the flag be taken down on the grounds that it “looks bad for us.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

New Haven, CT – Home to Yale University. Ivy League students attack Jewish Hanukkah menorah with a Hamas flag. American Universities have a serious Jihadi problem 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Yq4PBou3Bi — 🇬🇧RonEnglish🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RonEng1ish) December 10, 2023

Eventually, an adult arrived to help the Palestinian protester down, leaving the flag where it was placed.

The website Collive said the menorah was put on the New Haven Green Thursday by New Haven Chabad Yeshiva Beis Dovid Shlomo.

“It’s especially important this year to spread light. That’s the way you fight hate, through light and goodness,” Chaim Rapoport said then.

“It’s our job to light the Menorah, add light into the world, add goodness and kindness and that’s how we’re going to fight darkness through light.” Menorah Lighting Festival held in New Haven for start on Hanukkah. #NBCCThttps://t.co/PBsC2hhUZO pic.twitter.com/nkjZJX2PcJ — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) December 8, 2023



The Saturday protest, which came the same day Liz Magill resigned as president of the University of Pennsylvania amid anger over her dismissive remarks about anti-Semitism on campus, illustrates the crosscurrents facing America, New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin wrote.

“The test is whether her comeuppance represents a sacrificial one-off or the start of a wholesale housecleaning of administrators who sold their souls to the woke mob,” he wrote.

Goodwin said the anti-Semitism that has rocked the nation for the past two months since the slaughter of Israelis at the hands of Hamas was cause for celebration on some campuses, “is the virulent result of decades of radical professors whose far-left politics have turned elite institutions into anti-American indoctrination factories.”

“The daily drumbeat of contempt for our nation’s Founders, its military, police and civic institutions have fostered a hatred of Western civilization, its principles and morals. Cancel culture, gender madness and the embrace of racial discrimination in pursuit of diversity and equity are examples of the poisoned fruit of that agenda,” he wrote.

Goodwin said the result was captured in a letter from reader Howard Siegel.

“For the first time in my life, I am afraid to put my Hanukkah menorah in the window of my home. I and all Jews have become collateral damage as President Biden continues to transform America into something I simply do not understand. Happy Hanukkah?” Goodwin quoted the letter as saying.

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York greeted Magill’s resignation with a post on X that said, “One down. Two to go.”

Stefanik was referring to Harvard University President Claudine Gay and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth, who along with Magill last week indicated no plans to strongly oppose rampant anti-Semitism on campus.

One down.

Two to go. This is only the very beginning of addressing the pervasive rot of antisemitism that has destroyed the most “prestigious” higher education institutions in America. This forced resignation of the president of @Penn is the bare minimum of what is required.… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 9, 2023

“This is only the very beginning of addressing the pervasive rot of antisemitism that has destroyed the most “prestigious” higher education institutions in America. This forced resignation of the president of @Penn is the bare minimum of what is required. These universities can anticipate a robust and comprehensive Congressional investigation of all facets of their institutions negligent perpetration of antisemitism including administrative, faculty, funding, and overall leadership and governance,” she wrote.

“@Harvard and @MIT, do the right thing. The world is watching. In the case of@Harvard, Dr. Gay was asked by me 17x whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates Harvard’s code of conduct. She spoke her truth 17x. And the world heard. In the case of @MIT, Dr. Kornbluth answered the question. ‘If targeted at individuals, not public statements’ ie dehumanizing the Jewish people in her antisemitic answer,” Stefanik wrote.

