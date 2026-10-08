Watch: Yankees Eliminated from Playoffs After Dramatic Fan Interference Incident

The ball was going, going, going off the bat of New York Yankees second baseman Anthony Volpe as it floated through the Yankee Stadium air toward the left field stands.

Then, hopes of a home run that would have tied Game Three of the American League Division Series were gone.

Amid a roaring crowd and somnolent Yankee bats, the Tampa Bay Rays held on to defeat the Yankees 4-3 and end New York’s season, according to ESPN.

Hope that New York could end its World Series drought began to flicker in the top of the sixth inning after Tampa left fielder Victor Mesa Jr. gave Tampa a 4-2 lead.

Then came the heartbreaker in the bottom of the inning as, with a runner on second base, Volpe sent a fly ball toward the stands.

After replay review, the Yankees pull within a run on Anthony Volpe’s RBI double! https://t.co/6Fua0LNVBQ — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2026

Mesa leaped for the ball, but a fan got to it first and the ball disappeared into the stands, prompting a review of the incident as Tampa claimed fan interference.

Video replays showed that a fan reached into the field of play to grab the ball, which bounced off of his hands and into the stands.

After the game, Volpe described his feelings during the review as “just hoping for the best.”

“Crazy,” he said, according to ESPN.

Dan Bellino, chief of the umpiring crew, broke the bad news to a very unhappy Yankee Stadium crowd that fan interference was called. Using the discretion given by the rules, the umpires ruled that Mesa would not have caught the ball, which would not have been a home run either.

Yankees fan escorted out after interfering with Anthony Volpe’s game-tying HR turned RBI double. https://t.co/P38XeZZQiZ — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 8, 2026

“After viewing all relevant angles, the Replay Official definitively determined the spectator interfered with the ball over the field of play,” MLB said in a statement, according to ESPN.

“The ball would not have left the playing field nor would it have been caught. The call was overturned, there was spectator interference and no home run. Additionally, the Replay Official scored one run and placed the batter-runner at 2B.”

Was the interference call justified in the Yankees-Rays game? Yes, the rules were correctly applied No, it was a bad call Not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, the rules were correctly applied 90% (28 votes) No, it was a bad call 10% (3 votes) Not sure 0% (0 votes)

The fan who interfered was escorted out of Yankee Stadium as fans registered their displeasure by tossing objects onto the field, ESPN reported.

“It was interference,” Mesa said, speaking Spanish, the network reported. “I believe I might have even been able to get to that ball. Not that it matters whether we won or lost. Well, it’s in the past now. I think they could have even called an out, because I was right there. Everything happens for a reason. It was kind of an in-between call.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the umpires “got it right.”

“When he hit it, to my eye looking out there, I was a little concerned right away because it felt like something — I wasn’t sure. And then seeing the replay and seeing it unfold, I thought they did the right thing,” he said, according to ESPN.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was fine with the ruling.

“I don’t know if he would have caught it or not caught it, the guy would have scored or not. Our replay official Nick [Rogers] said the runner had passed second base at the point where the ball hit the fan’s wrist or hand, and makes sense why they awarded him home,” he said.

Volpe later summed up the incident and the game.

“I mean, we lost,” Volpe said, according to ESPN. “That’s what we’re dealing with now. That’s just what happened.”

As the New York Post noted, the call came 30 years after a call in the pre-replay days that benefitted the Yankees team — when obvious fan interference in hindsight allowed a hit by Yankee Derek Jeter to turn into a home run.

The homer tied Game One of the American League championship Series, which the Yankees went on to win on their road to a World Series victory.

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