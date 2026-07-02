Watch: Young Americans Turn National Mall Into Wild Celebration of Patriotism as US Scores Big World Cup Win

The outburst of patriotism likely to accompany the impending celebration of America’s 250th anniversary occurred a few days early.

On Wednesday night, an enormous crowd of mostly young people braved the summer heat and filled the National Mall in Washington, D.C., where they watched on the big screen and cheered as the United States Men’s National Team scored a thrilling 2-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup’s Round of 32.

The young fans — some sweaty and shirtless, some decked out in red, white, and blue — erupted when the USA scored.

USMNT’s first goal came in the 45th minute, courtesy of star forward Folarin Balogun.

After a turnover near midfield, the USA quickly pressed the attack. Balogun made a run down the middle and then alertly turned to find the ball, which a Bosnia-Herzegovina defender had slightly deflected. With his left foot, the American forward guided the ball past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

A clip on the social media platform X showed the National Mall crowd reacting as the play unfolded. Balogun’s goal sent the young fans into a frenzy.

ABSOLUTE SCENES IN WASHINGTON DC AFTER BALOGUN’S GOAL 🔊@USMNT pic.twitter.com/ae5vtQNEiS — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 2, 2026

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Alas, a controversial second-half red card sent Balogun out of the game, leaving the U.S. to play with 10 men. Balogun will now miss Monday’s round-of-16 match versus Belgium.

Despite the disadvantage, the USMNT kept Bosnia-Herzegovina scoreless to the end. The undermanned Americans even added to their lead on Malik Tillman’s free kick in the 82nd minute.

As shown in another clip posted to X, the Tillman goal led to pandemonium on the National Mall.

Shortly after the successful free kick, the young fans broke into chants of “U-S-A! U-S-A!”

2-0 to the #USMNT with a Tillman goal under adversity and the team a player down to 10 men: the National Mall again erupts into delirium at the @Freedom250 @FIFAcom World Cup fan zone #VOA pic.twitter.com/F9jCxmARzV — Michael Lipin (@Michael_Lipin) July 2, 2026

Meanwhile, another clip captured the moment the D.C. crowd erupted at Tillman’s goal.

That second clip, shot from a different vantage point, featured a panoramic sweep that showed the National Mall filled with excited fans.

THE FREEDOM 250 FIFA FAN ZONE IS ON A WHOLE OTHER LEVEL 💪 LET’S GO TEAM USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rZDo4hqGAW — Freedom 250 (@Freedom250) July 2, 2026

With the 250th anniversary quickly approaching, the USMNT could not have picked a better time for a performance like this.

Of course, it does not hurt that this particular USMNT rates as one of the most likable teams in memory. Rarely, for instance, have we seen such unapologetic expressions of Christian faith from players in any sport.

Hopefully, this weekend’s patriotic vibes will carry over into Monday’s match in Seattle, where the Balogun-less Americans will face a Belgian squad that knocked them out of the 2014 World Cup.

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