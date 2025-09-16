Watch: Young Lib Goes Viral as Charlie's Murder Wakes Him Up, Realizes He's Surrounded by Evil but Had No Idea Until Now

From now on, conservative social media users and news organizations alike should follow one simple rule.

For every video or story of a leftist lunatic celebrating conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s assassination, we must report on at least one video that shows how God has used that heinous murder for good. After all, Kirk would want it that way.

In a viral video posted Monday on TikTok, a wise, young college student and self-described lifelong leftist admitted that he has reconsidered his entire political worldview after watching his fellow leftists’ evil celebrations of Kirk’s murder.

“Am I on a good side of politics?” the young man asked. “Am I actually, like, aligning with my values and morals, or am I kind of just in an echo chamber full of hate, vitriol, vilification, and just disgusting, disgusting practices?”

One cannot underestimate the amount of courage and reflection it took to ask those questions. After all, he proceeded to describe a thoroughly leftist background, identifying himself as a “black, queer man.”

“But now I’m really considering if that’s even who I am,” he said moments later, referring to his leftism.

As we have seen in recent days, years of intense hatred have turned many leftists into monsters. They have had their minds so warped by lies that they now bask in their own evil.

Nonetheless, as a conservative, one often wonders what it might take to convince honest, young leftists of their errors.

For the young man in the video, it took researching and realizing that powerful people have fed him lies.

“When I first heard about the news, right,” he said, “I actually was understanding to a lot of this ‘excitement’ online. I didn’t think much of the death because, from what I had heard, Charlie Kirk had been a ‘neo-Nazi‘ who wanted me to be dead. He didn’t support my existence and whatnot.”

But then the young man discovered the truth.

“And now,” he continued, “I’m kind of sitting here thinking, and I’m like, ‘I feel like I have been lied to.’ I really took some time after the thing happened to kind of look into his videos, look into his beliefs, look into his thoughts and who he was as a person, kind of re-evaluate his character. And to me he seemed like a well-mannered family man. He believed in the country; he believed in the greater good of the country; he had his own political beliefs and opinions.”

The young man then admitted that while he did not agree with Kirk on everything he could never condone murder.

As one would hope, those Kirk videos led the young man to a thoughtful conclusion.

“It kind of just made me re-evaluate everything,” he said. “And I was like, it left me with a weird gut feeling, and I kind felt sick, and I was just like, ‘I cannot believe there are so many people who are, like, celebrating his passing. He seemed like a normal guy.”

“I think I may be starting to lean a lot farther right,” he added moments later.

Remarkably, as of Tuesday morning the video had more than 107,000 “likes.”

It also inspired more than 12,500 comments. After scrolling for several minutes, I could not find a negative one.

In other words, thousands of people have already welcomed this young man into the light. The rest of us should do the same. After all, anyone who rejects the left’s hatred and lies belongs with us.

Indeed, this young man represents the fulfillment of Charlie Kirk’s life’s work.

