Watch: Young Man's Face as Biden Walks Behind Him Is Priceless - a Perfect Example of Young Black Men Sick of Democrats

Former President Joe Biden was spotted at a restaurant in Virginia, and that moment shows how lucky we are he did not secure a second term.

On Tuesday, footage made the rounds on the social media platform X of the former commander-in-chief as he hobbled into Carbonara Italian Restaurant in Arlington, Virginia.

Although the 46th president will be remembered as one of the worst to ever hold office, patrons still showed their respect.

Biden was met with applause, pictures being taken, and generally good mood from the crowd–that is until one young man sitting at a table came into the shot.

The unnamed individual, probably a teenager dining out with his parents, did not even turn to look at Biden.

He seemed so fed up he could not help but roll his eye as his head sunk into his hands.

“Oh my God.” Joe Biden shows up to a restaurant in Northern Virginia to a STUNNED crowd. The lights are on but nobody is home. Sad. pic.twitter.com/MlRrmsGeQl — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 12, 2025

You could not blame the viewer for completely missing this detail.

Do you think the crowd would have been higher energy if Trump had shown up instead? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (2514 Votes) No: 2% (52 Votes)

Anyone seeing this footage would, first and foremost, be aghast at the sight of the former president.

He looks absolutely incapable of even walking around unassisted. We were told for years during his term that he was sharp and in control in every situation.

Recall when MSNBC host Joe Scarborough told viewers in May 2024 that Biden was cogent, saying “in fact, I think he’s better than he’s ever been.”

What seemed ridiculous and disconnected from reality in 2024 now looks like an outright malicious lie. Biden was not suited for the presidency last year nor was he mentally capable of the office in 2020.

His cognitive decline has been obvious for several years.

The comparison cannot be ignored. Had this been President Donald Trump, who walks like a healthy, functioning adult, the restaurant would have been roaring.

If any more evidence of the contrast is needed, refer to Trump’s appearance at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden from November 2024. Trump arrived to a cheering crowd giving him a standing ovation alongside UFC President Dana White, flanked by many of his future cabinet.

Commentator Joe Rogan remarked, “I wish the people at home could hear the sound in this room.”

HOLY SH*T 🚨 Donald Trump stuns the world by going to the UFC event in Madison Square Garden Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Tulsi Gabbard and Dana White are all with him. LET’S GO 🇺🇸 THIS IS THE TEAM THAT WILL SAVE AMERICA pic.twitter.com/GWYo5ithLh — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 17, 2024

As for the young man out with his family in Virginia, perhaps he should show more respect for Biden.

Then again, Biden’s legacy commands little respect.

His lack of enthusiasm and irreverence for the situation is emblematic of how millions of young Americans feel about Biden’s party.

It’s a small wonder Vice President Kamala Harris, as the Democratic nominee, did not have them turn out to support her in the numbers her predecessors did.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.