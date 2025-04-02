Watch: Zeldin Shows Us Inside of Embarrassing $4 Million EPA Museum - No Wonder He Shut It Down

President Donald Trump’s Cabinet officials should do more of this: Taunt liberals as they shut down their government projects.

Monday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Lee Zeldin, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, took host Laura Ingraham and her viewers on a tour of an expensive, seldom-visited, and ideologically-driven EPA museum that he plans to close.

The pathetic little museum cost taxpayers $4 million.

“We’re in one room that is less than 1,600 square feet,” Zeldin said at the beginning of a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Then, he highlighted the museum’s ideological nature.

“You’ll see all sorts of time missing,” he said, pointing to a display that skipped from the administration of former President Barack Obama to the administration of former President Joe Biden, ignoring altogether the first Trump administration.

Moving to another display, Zeldin highlighted what he described as “a lot about climate change and environmental justice.”

Next, Zeldin commented on the small size of the museum.

“I don’t even know how the heck they needed to spend $4 million for this one room,” he said.

Ingraham laughed as Zeldin moved to the next display, yet another “tribute to environmental justice.”

He characterized the Biden-era climate-change obsession as little more than classic political graft.

“Over the course of this last administration, all this talk about environmental justice and climate change — it was really to justify giving out tens of billions of dollars to their friends through self-dealing, conflicts of interest, [and] unqualified recipients,” he told Ingraham.

Finally, Zeldin announced the good news.

“We’re shutting this museum down,” he said. “The taxpayer wins. Enough of this partial, biased, EPA history.”

I announced today that this one-room, $4M Biden EPA shrine to climate change and environmental justice is officially closed! Almost nobody visited this 1.6k sq ft museum. I’ll take EVERY step possible to save precious tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/Ub4u7oB5pv — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) April 1, 2025

Corrupt agents of the federal government, of course, do exactly as Zeldin described. They spend taxpayer money on projects that cannot possibly justify the expenditure. Then, as if by miracle, they and their friends somehow grow rich.

This fact, among others, has given rise to some of history’s most humorous quips.

“Suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself,” literary legend Mark Twain once wrote.

President Ronald Reagan had a similar view of government as a whole.

“I think you all know that I’ve always felt the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help,’” Reagan said in 1986.

Indeed, Zeldin scoffed and Ingraham laughed as the EPA administrator conducted the tour.

What else can one do when confronted by such waste in the form of paeans to liberals’ cult science? One rather satisfying idea leaps to mind: Keep laughing as you shut it down.

