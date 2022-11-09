Watch: Zeldin's Plan for New York Spits in the Face of Leftists - Happening on Day 1 If He's Elected

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin has revealed his plan to fight crime in New York City on Day 1 if elected governor, and his comments will leave a lot of leftists seething.

In an interview with FOX News, Zeldin said, “I will declare a crime emergency on day one.”

He also said that he would get rid of several leftist policies that have left New York in such bad shape, such as cashless bail and “less is more,” and vowed to remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “for his refusal to enforce the law.”

Lee Zeldin: “I will declare a crime emergency on day one.” pic.twitter.com/VF5nIK2L4Q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 8, 2022

Amid the current crime epidemic sweeping the country, these are common sense measures that everyone should support in order to restore order to our cities. But Zeldin’s comments are sure to leave a lot of leftists angry, as they highlight the fact that progressive policies have failed miserably.

New York, much like the rest of the country, has seen a surge in violent crime in recent years. This is mainly due to the soft-on-crime approach taken by the state’s Democratic leaders, like leftist Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The spike in crime in New York City has even affected high-ranking officials in the city, after an aide to Mayor Eric Adams was mugged in July.

One of the most disastrous policies, which Zeldin specifically called out in his comments, is the policy of cashless bail, a part of New York’s bail reform in 2019, which resulted in the release of several dangerous criminals from prison.

One particular instance of this involved an axman, who went on a rampage in McDonald’s, rearrested shortly after being released without bail.

New Yorkers have had enough of these insane policies that have made their city a dangerous place to live. The crime rate, combined with COVID lockdowns, is one of the main reasons why people have recently been moving out of New York in record numbers.

Even the leftist news outlet MSNBC, has called out Hochul for the disastrous effects of her soft-on-crime policies.

Even MSNBC is calling out Democrat Kathy Hochul. “Here’s the problem: We don’t feel safe…I walk into my pharmacy, and everything is on lockdown because of shoplifters. I’m not going in the subway. People don’t feel safe in this town.” pic.twitter.com/JUKhxXCk4c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2022

The crime rate is probably one of the main factors as to why Hochul, who was initially strongly favored to win the governor’s race in deep-blue New York, now has to fight for her life against Zeldin. Some polls are even showing Zeldin with the lead in the race.

New Yorkers aren’t the only ones sick of the crime wave. Residents of Minneapolis, which was at the center of the “Defund the Police” movement after the death of George Floyd, have realized their mistake after seeing the poor effects that the policies have had on the city.

Much like in New York, crime is one of the big reasons why, according to local outfit Alpha News, the GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has taken the lead in some polls over the Democrat incumbent Tim Walz.

New York is indicative of a national trend in politics. With crime rates out of control across the cities, even people in staunchly blue areas are questioning the wisdom of their current leadership.

Americans want real leadership and real solutions to the crime wave facing the nation. The midterm elections are the perfect chance for people to finally voice their disgust with the current state of affairs in our broken cities.

