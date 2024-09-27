Watch: Zelenskyy Interrupts After Trump Says 'I Have a Very Good Relationship' with Putin

Nowhere does former President Donald Trump’s leadership style bear better fruit for Americans than in his approach to foreign relations.

Alas, after decades of establishment politicians selling out their country’s interests and involving Americans in needless wars, nowhere is that approach more urgently needed.

At Trump Tower in New York City on Friday, the former president reminded reporters of his “very good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, prompting a polite-yet-somewhat-agitated interruption from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who went to the iconic tower for a visit with the former president.

“I hope we have more good relations between us,” Zelenskyy interjected.

In the manner of a natural deal maker and downright boss, Trump barely responded to the Ukrainian president.

“We’re gonna have — oh, I see. Yeah,” Trump replied with a smile. “But, you know, it takes two to tango. And we’re gonna have a good meeting today.”

Every American should see the ten-second exchange between Trump and Zelenskyy. If they did, they would recognize a former president and current Republican nominee who stands for their interests.

Unlike nearly every corrupt member of our disgusting ruling class, Trump did not truckle to the Ukrainian president. In fact, for a lapel pin, Trump wore an American flag, not a Ukrainian one.

Trump and Zelenskyy spent approximately five minutes answering several questions from reporters before sitting down at a conference table.

In his comments to reporters, Zelenskyy talked of steps to “strengthen Ukraine.”

Trump, meanwhile, spoke of working “with both parties to try and get this settled” should he prevail in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

“It has to end. At some point, it has to end,” Trump said of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Readers may watch the entire exchange in the YouTube video below. Zelenskyy’s interruption and Trump’s response began at the 4:24 mark:

Zelenskyy, of course, has become a polarizing figure in the United States.

On one hand — and here we have perhaps the most generous interpretation of his behavior — the Ukrainian president has proven an effective advocate for his own country’s interests. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022, U.S. officials have enthusiastically delivered billions of dollars to Ukraine. Zelenskyy has not turned down the money. In that respect, therefore, it’s tough to place too much blame on him.

On the other hand, Zelenskyy has looked to some Americans like a presumptuous welfare queen. Understandably, we have grown tired of his constant appeals for more of everything — time, money, and resources. We also resent his recent interference in the 2024 presidential election.

Meanwhile, enraptured liberals swoon over Zelenskyy’s platitudes about defending democracy. For those of us who recognize Ukraine as a phony democracy where the CIA long ago planted the seeds of the current crisis, those platitudes make the Ukrainian president even more insufferable.

Trump appears to understand all of this.

Whether he does or not, however, his leadership approach remains America-centered.

Everyone, of course, wants the good guys to win. We imagine ourselves aligning with those good guys, fighting to a glorious conclusion and imposing justice on vanquished villains.

Thus far, however, every war in human history has eventually come to an end. And nearly all of them have ended by way of negotiations, often culminating in treaties. In only a handful of cases has “unconditional surrender” brought the return of peace.

This is crucial for any mature adult to understand, but it is doubly so when one’s own country, though not a direct belligerent, has inexplicably shouldered the financial burden of someone else’s war.

On Friday, Trump made clear to Zelenskyy how things will go should the 45th U.S. president become the 47th.

