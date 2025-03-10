Watchdog Examines Biden's Signature, Proves Same Autopen Signature Used in Signing Orders - Fox News Confirms

At this point, Democrats’ rhetoric resembles a mathematical equation: When they say “democracy,” they mean “rule by the unelected.”

According to Fox News, analysis conducted by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project revealed that most official documents allegedly signed by former President Joe Biden during his catastrophic four-year term in office featured an identical autopen signature, which of course raises the question of how many executive orders the former president actually signed himself.

Fox News confirmed the Oversight Project’s analysis by examining more than 20 Biden-era executive orders at random. All of those orders had the same autopen signature affixed to them.

Now, lest anyone suggest something unprecedented, Fox News also discovered a similar phenomenon regarding President Donald Trump’s executive orders. In fact, the network found identical signatures affixed to orders from Trump’s first and second administrations.

Thus, the use of autopen alone does not necessarily signify a scandal. After all, no honest and reasonable observer would deny that Trump signs his own executive orders.

The scandal materializes when one considers the full context.

For instance, recall the former president’s prolific vacationing record. Biden, it seemed, spent more time at the beach than at the White House. And when he did stay in Washington, D.C., he maintained the lightest work schedule imaginable.

In his speeches, the former president sometimes ranted like a lunatic against perceived enemies to “democracy.” And his garbled words often made him sound unintelligible.

Recall, too, that in 2024 the establishment finally began to admit what all could see: Biden lacked mental acuity. In February, for instance, special counsel Robert Hur referred to the president as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Then, during his first and only debate against Trump in June, Biden exposed his cognitive decline to such a shocking degree that even the establishment media could no longer cover for him.

Thus, Republicans — like Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey — have good reasons to wonder who actually ran the Biden White House. Last week, Bailey raised the issue in a letter to Michael Horowitz, the inspector general of the Department of Justice.

“I am demanding the DOJ [investigate] whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval,” Bailey wrote Wednesday on the social media platform X.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah put the issue more bluntly.

“Was the man we called ‘President Biden’ actually a robot?” Lee wrote Monday on X.

Was the man we called “President Biden” actually a robot? https://t.co/UCKYN1llbY — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 10, 2025

Likewise, in a January interview, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed that Biden, when confronted about one of his own executive orders, replied that he “didn’t do that” and seemed genuinely surprised to learn of it.

Indeed, more than 100 years have passed since a scandal of this kind enveloped the presidency.

On Oct. 2, 1919, a severe stroke left President Woodrow Wilson incapacitated.

A Democrat like Biden, Wilson had also engaged the United States in a pointless European war: World War I. As he explained in his 1917 War Message to Congress, Wilson wanted to make the world “safe for democracy.”

To that end, he campaigned hard after the war for the U.S. to join the League of Nations, which Republican senators of that era had the good sense to reject. The stress of that campaign led to the president’s stroke. Thereafter, his wife, Edith, shielded him from public scrutiny and effectively ran the White House.

Historical parallels aside, Wilson and Biden each inflicted tremendous damage on the United States.

After the fact, of course, no one could undo Wilson’s catastrophic decision to enter World War I. In like manner, no one now can undo the Biden-era policies that produced the Ukraine fiasco. Trump may pursue a different course, as he has, but the damage in lives and treasure has been done.

An investigation into Biden’s autopen signatures, however, theoretically could undo some or all of what those documents ordered. And that could — again, theoretically — invalidate things like presidential pardons.

Whether it does or not, Democrats long ago forfeited any right to speak of “democracy.”

