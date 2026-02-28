Watchdog Sues Deep Blue City Mayor for Records Related to Fraud

When journalist Nick Shirley arrived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to investigate shady Somali daycares stealing tax dollars, it’s unlikely he or his associates knew how widespread — nationwide even — fraud had become.

Shirley would take his investigation to other Democratic cities and states.

But maybe he thought the fraud would not be as pervasive elsewhere. Surely, this can’t be the norm in blue cities and states?

The latest from the Daily Caller News Foundation stands to challenge that narrative as it reported on Thursday that Baltimore Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott has found himself in legal trouble for an alleged withholding of public records that could show abuse of public funds.

Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Cumming’s office stated Tuesday in court that Scott is blocking the “ability to adequately investigate complaints of fraud, financial waste, and abuse in City government.”

The lawsuit against the mayor claimed he denied Cumming access to records for the payroll information on the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, an office created in 2020 to address gun violence.

The state-level Office of Personnel Services and Benefits had found in December that Maryland was costing taxpayers millions through excess overtime for government employees and other activities, and Cumming wanted to see if the city is wasting money as well.

Scott’s office said in response, “As we have noted from the beginning, the Mayor remains committed to transparency and to an [inspector general’s office] that is both effective and complies with the law.

“Separate from the litigation, we remain eager for the Law Department to work with the [Cumming] to outline renewed protocols that ensure the Inspector General’s work proceeds uninterrupted, while complying with state law.”

Scott previously worked with Cumming in 2025 but released heavily redacted documents relating to the current investigation, invoking state law when doing so.

That brings us to the current legal battle. Maryland lawmakers filed a bill on Tuesday that would ensure Cumming’s requests are not subject to the state’s law.

But if the bill passes, the citizens of Baltimore and Maryland more broadly may never know about the extent of fraud they are funding through their taxes.

In December, prosecutors alleged the fraud in Minnesota could total $9 billion, as CBS News reported.

There just seems to be something about blue states and stealing tax dollars.

Hopefully this wave of shady activity will capture the public’s attention through the year until November.

Democrats are already known as the party of open borders and backwards race and gender ideology.

It would do voters well to know they’re also the party that brazenly steals their money.

