How pathetic was Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s “rally” Tuesday in Warm Springs, Georgia?

The former vice president sauntered down the cement steps which led to a gathering of a few dozen cheering supporters sitting on chairs placed inside of painted circles. He then broke into a very slow jog and climbed up to the podium.

After listening to him speak, I easily understood why “can I change my vote” has become one of the highest trending searches on Google this week.

It all felt more like a scene out of a retirement party than a campaign rally for a major party candidate who is polling ahead of his rival days out from the election.

Joe Biden walks to the podium here in Warm Springs, GA pic.twitter.com/x1dneI24Iy — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 27, 2020

The video below captures the conspicuous difference between the excitement and crowds generated by the well-loved and charismatic sitting president versus the polite applause which greeted the feeble and largely irrelevant Democratic nominee.

Warm Springs was the site of former President Franklin Roosevelt’s beloved sanctuary. Hoping that the area’s “warm, buoyant spring waters” would cure his polio, FDR first traveled to Warm Springs in the mid-1920s. During his presidency, his residence was often referred to as the “Little White House.”

Biden began his remarks by saying it was hard not to think of “the circumstances [FDR] faced and how he overcame so much for so many.”

“FDR would come back to Warm Springs often to think about how to heal the nation and the world. And that’s exactly what he did. Lifting us out of the Great Depression. Defeating tyranny. Saving democracy,” he added later on.

“Anger and suspicion are growing and our wounds are getting deeper,” Biden said.

I wonder whose fault Biden thinks that is? (Hint: probably President Donald Trump’s.)

But don’t worry America, because Joe Biden likely thinks he can “heal the nation,” just like he said FDR did.

That wasn’t all.

During his speech, Biden told supporters, “A season of protest has broken out all across the nation. Some of it is just senseless burning and looting and violence that can’t be tolerated, and won’t. But much of it is a cry for justice from a community that’s long had a knee of injustice on their neck.”

Kind of like how the Chinese would have their knee on the neck of the very compromised Joe Biden?

Perhaps the most upsetting aspect of Biden’s rally was that he was campaigning in Georgia at all, a state that has been reliably red for years.

Bill Clinton won the state in 1992, and he was the last Democratic presidential nominee to do so. Clinton then lost the state to then-Kansas Sen. Bob Dole in 1996 by just over 1 percentage point.

Republican George W. Bush defeated then-Vice President Al Gore by 11.7 percentage points in 2000 and then-Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry by 16.6 points four years later.

GOP presidential nominees prevailed in Georgia in 2008 by a 5.2 point margin, in 2012 by 7.8 points and in 2016 by 5.2 points.

The RealClearPolitics average of Georgia polls shows Trump ahead by 0.4 points, well within the margin of error, putting this state into the tossup column.

Although Trump has held onto a small lead for much of this year, the polls point to a tight race. For much of October, in fact, some polls showed Biden was leading in the state, though again, it’s close.

The demographics are changing in the state of Georgia, and the GOP does appear to gradually be losing its advantage. There’s no doubt that the state’s electorate has shifted over the last few years.

A case in point: In 2018, Democrat Stacey Abrams came dangerously close to winning her gubernatorial bid.

Another example is the strong lead held by Democrat Raphael Warnock in the special election for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to fill retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson’s vacant seat.

The state’s senior senator, Republican David Perdue, is also up for re-election. The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Perdue ahead of his Democratic challenger by 1.5 points, but that lead has shrunk in recent months.

Will Biden’s pathetic performance in Warm Springs on Tuesday afternoon change any hearts and minds?

I doubt it.

