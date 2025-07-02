'Watching Over Him Very Carefully': Trump Says Arresting Mamdani Is On the Table

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he’ll be “watching over” New York City’s Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani “very carefully,” and even threatened to arrest him if he defied federal immigration officials.

During a press conference, Trump was asked about Mamdani’s promise to ignore ICE officials and not arrest illegal aliens, if he were to win the November election.

The Commander in Chief simply replied, “Well then, we’ll have to arrest him.”

“We don’t need a communist in this country,” he continued. “But if we have one, I’m going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation.”

Trump also highlighted how much money New York City receives from the federal government and said it’s larger than the state of Florida.

“We send him money,” the president added. “We send him all the things that he needs to run a government. And by the way . . . they get about three times what you get Ron [DeSantis]. If you look at the per capita, Florida gets one-third of what New York gets in terms of the numbers. Why don’t you give us those numbers, because that’s what we should send you.”

DeSantis, who was sitting next to Trump at the presser, said people often claim Florida gets more, “because they count social security recipients, but that’s not money to the state.”

“They get more in the city and state governments than we get,” the Florida Republican added.

“We’re going to be watching that very carefully,” Trump explained. “A lot of people are saying [Mamdani’s] here illegally. We’re going to look at everything. But, and ideally he’s going to turn out to be much less than a communist. But right now, he’s a communist. That’s not a socialist.”

He also mocked New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for her rabid support of Mamdani.

“AOC, she’s out there with her bad IQ. She’s out there ranting and raving about how wonderful [Mamdani] is,” Trump said. “And look, so far he’s winning. . . and he has an advantage as a Democrat in New York City.”

He said Eric Adams would be a good alternative for New Yorkers due to his immigration stance, and then slammed the Biden administration for indicting him, after Adams pointed out how much damage illegal aliens were doing to the city.

When Trump first commented on Mamdani’s win in the Democratic primary, he wrote on social media that: “It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line.”

“Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor,” he continued. “We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him.”

Trump’s correct. Mamdani is a radical communist and he doesn’t even try to hide it.

His far-left views on things like state-owned grocery stories, defunding the police, shifting tax burdens to white neighborhoods, banning guns, radical Islam, and illegal immigration have all be publicly touted.

His own mother said that when he was in college, he didn’t even consider himself an American. Is that still true?

It’s good to see federal leadership pay attention to the insanity that’s playing out in America’s largest cities.

These rogue localities are usually located in blue states and have rampant crime, backwards laws regarding social issues, huge debt, high taxes and inept leadership.

If Mamdani does win, and doesn’t respect the nation’s rule of law, it looks like he may get a knock at the door from the FBI or Justice Department in the very near future.

Good.

