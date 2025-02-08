Watching This Guard Treat Dem Lawmakers the Way They Treat Us Is the Best Thing You'll See Today

Democrats do not have access to the levers of power at the moment, and they are losing their minds.

With very little recourse to the rapid gains being made by the Trump administration, about 30 or 40 Democratic members of Congress made a desperate attempt to enter the Department of Education headquarters on Friday afternoon, according to a report from Axios.

The lawmakers were trying to meet with Acting Education Secretary Denise Carter, but their efforts were thwarted by a lone security guard who prevented their entrance into the building.

This is apparently the fourth time they have been blocked access to a federal agency headquarters, according to Axios.

But the embarrassment of that fact was compounded as footage of them accosting the lone security staffer went viral on social media.

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters screeched in the face of the employee, who responded by standing with his arms crossed, avoiding eye contact, and responding with curt answers.

“Look them in the eye. C’mon. Pull your face up. Look at ‘em. Let ‘em see you. This is him! Look at him. What’s your name? Tell us your name. Give me than ID,” Waters croned.

Maxine Waters (D) is currently accosting random federal employees outside the Department of Education pic.twitter.com/5L8RviQ9rH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 7, 2025



At one point in the video, the employee rolled his eyes, threw his hands in the air, and audibly groaned, clearly annoyed at the cringeworthy badgering of the leading Democrats.

Should DOGE create some kind of special award to give this guard? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (271 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

Florida Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost also took a turn pestering the employee.

“Are you making this decision to stand in front of this door on your own behalf, on behalf of the Department of Education, or were you told to come out here and block members of Congress?” he asked.

The employee muttered that he was just “doing my job.”

🚨BREAKING: Rep. Maxine Waters and other Democrat Congress members are staging an insurrection at the Dept of Education over Trump and Elon Musk, but they’re getting the door slammed in their faces. pic.twitter.com/4QbgT0ku1Z — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 7, 2025



Americans can deeply relate to this unnamed hero.

They are used to being lectured and accosted by the left, who only see us as obstacles in the way of what they actually want, namely access to power and influence.

But in a sense, beyond serving as the latest cringeworthy embarrassment for the Democrats, this viral moment actually shows how the tables have turned in this country.

The federal employee had a chance to treat the Democrats how they usually treat us by simply tuning out their cares and concerns.

In other words, the Democrats went to the Department of Education, and they left with a valuable lesson: that the American people are fed up, and that the left’s days in political power are officially over.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.