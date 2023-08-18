Very seldom in this day and age does a genuine, heartfelt anthem come along and unite people from all creeds around a singular message.

Country singer Oliver Anthony is the messenger in this case, and his message is the hit ballad “Rich Men North of Richmond,” which came from seemingly nowhere last week to become the most popular song in the world.

Anthony’s hit, which challenges government corruption and touches on themes of elitism, suicide, taxation and an overall feeling of lost hope, is now being embraced by rappers.

Here is his original version, in case you haven’t yet heard it:

In spite of Anthony’s critics trying to smear him as a crackpot conspiracy theorist, the music speaks for itself.

He is currently riding high with the No. 1 song on Apple Music’s global chart.

Rapper Gucci Mane said Wednesday in an Instagram post that he wants to sign the 30-year-old to a record deal.

The rapper posted a screenshot of Anthony’s hit song and asked his followers to help him get in touch with the singer.

“Aye fam I need y’all help on this one I’m trying sign these guys as my first country artists to 1017!!! I need the info asap,” he said.

Meanwhile, another rapper has put his own spin on “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

Raymond Lott, known as the Marine Rapper, sampled Anthony’s song and posted a short video of the result on the X platform, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.

Lott approached Anthony’s themes of financial hardship and overtaxation and said the song has “So much soul and heart.”

“Had to put my spin on it,” the rapper said.

The result is something not commonly experienced by music fans who don’t listen to rap or hip-hop: Something that resonates.

@oliver_anthony_music_ rich men north of rich men is 🔥! So much soul and heart. Had to put my spin on it.🌀🎤🐕 🇺🇸 What is y’all favorite line? 🇺🇸 like, comment, share follow @themarinerapper 🇺🇸 war baby album now on iTunes #themarinerapper #oliveranthony… pic.twitter.com/5zp2yBtoaY — The Marine Rapper (@TheMarineRapper) August 14, 2023

This all speaks to the appeal of “Rich Men North of Richmond” and its humble singer.

Anthony transcends genres, race and political affiliation with something very raw, which is relatable emotion about issues that affect almost everyone outside of the Beltway.

Pouring over YouTube comments, you really get a sense of how impactful the song is. People from across the globe are chiming in — from Finland to Brazil.

One commenter perhaps said it best: “It is incredible to see this singer and this song transcend so many barriers and impact so many different people.

“Many of us are facing the same hardships… So unifying. God is up to something.”

