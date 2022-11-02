Watters Poses 1 Question After Newsom Accuses Him of 'Aiding and Abetting' Pelosi Attacker

On Friday, Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked in his home in San Francisco. It was a shocking incident, and thank heavens the 82-year-old Pelosi wasn’t killed.

That said, the media is absolutely determined to apportion blame in the case. The accused is David DePape, a 42-year-old nudist activist, conspiracy theorist and semi-homeless illegal immigrant with a hazy past who allegedly struggled with drugs and mental health issues. He lived in a city and state which are both struggling with crime, homelessness, illegal immigration, drugs and mental health issues.

With that profile, who’s responsible? Naturally, California Gov. Gavin Newsom says, it’s Fox News and host Jesse Watters.

“I’ve seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi,” Newsom told CBS News on Saturday.

“I don’t think anyone’s been dehumanized like she has consistently. Now I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News. What he’s been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don’t tell me that’s not aiding and abetting all this. Of course it is.”

“They’re sowing the seeds, creating a culture and a climate like this,” Newsom continued.

“I mean, look online. Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks and in social media to dehumanize people like Nancy Pelosi and other political leaders.”

As the fine folks at Wikipedia might say: [citation needed].

Do you think Newsom is grasping at straws? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (99 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Watters has indeed mocked Paul Pelosi for his DUI arrest and for allegedly trying to use his wealth and connections to weasel his way out of it — although, if the attacker’s statements to police are anything to go on, he wasn’t there for Paul Pelosi and Fox News’ coverage had nothing to do with it.

If Newsom was going to apportion blame, Watters said on his Monday show, fair enough. He had a question for the governor, then: “Who is more at fault here? The governor who didn’t deport the deranged drug-addict felon who thinks is he Jesus or the news guy who fairly covered Paul’s DUI case?

“I think we both know the answer,” Watters said.







Watters said his issues with Paul Pelosi stem from his arrest, when he “got drunk and nearly killed someone with his car.”

Yet, as he noted, “the Napa County DA … made it go away.” Despite causing an accident, Pelosi was only sentenced to five days in jail and a fine. Watters had previously “reported that Paul Pelosi got special treatment and tried to bribe [police] with a donor card.”

“There are still questions we have — but Gavin Newsom thinks, if you mock a Democrat, that puts them on the target list.”

And, as Watters noted, there’s no evidence linking him to the alleged attacker.

“The deranged drug addict that talks to fairies and lived on a school bus didn’t watch ‘Primetime’ and head on over to Nancy’s house with a hammer,” Watters said.

“If anything, Gavin Newsom has done more to aid and abet this attack on Paul Pelosi than anybody. David DePape is a homeless criminal and illegal alien. DePape overstayed his visa for years. Committed crimes. California is a sanctuary state.”

Watters also said during his Monday show that authorities said DePape had prior felony convictions; given that he was in this country illegally, that should have led to his deportation.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Unless, of course, he was in a sanctuary state.

But assigning blame is aside from the point. It’s not as if the establishment left really believes that anyone on the right — particularly not someone from Fox News — is responsible for the Paul Pelosi attack.

As Watters noted, the message one is supposed to take away from this is that “no one is allowed to criticize Nancy’s politics ever again, especially not before a wave. We’re just supposed to lay down and let Democrats win.”

Treating the assault of Paul Pelosi as if it were a gift from the gods in the days before the midterms is an especially classless desperation move, one which deepens division while, at the same time, its proponents claim to condemn it. Conservatives should not be fooled.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.