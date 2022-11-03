Watters Slams Biden's Speech with Some Reality - 'No One Is Going to Question the Results... Mr. President'

Fox News host Jesse Watters blasted President Joe Biden’s speech at Union Station Wednesday, saying “no one” will question the results of the looming midterms because it’ll be a “blowout.”

“That was the president of the United States confessing that he is about to get wiped out a week from now,” Watters said. “No one is going to question the results of this election, Mr. President, because it’s going to be a blowout. It’s not even going to be close.”

“We know that more and more ballots are cast in early voting or by mail in America,” Biden said during the speech. “We know that many states don’t start counting those ballots until after the polls close on Nov. 8th. That means, in some cases, we won’t know the winner of the election for a few days.”

Biden also claimed “American democracy is under attack” during the 25-minute speech and accused former President Donald Trump of abusing power and putting “loyalty to himself before loyalty to the Constitution.”

Prior to the president’s speech at Union Station, Biden, Democrats and the media escalated attacks against Republicans. Biden labeled Trump’s supporters “a threat to democracy” during a Sept. 1 speech in Philadelphia while Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio urged America to “kill and confront” a movement he described as “extremist” during a Sept. 13 MSNBC appearance.

Polls by CNN and Quinnipiac noted Republicans had a 4 percent lead on the generic congressional ballot, while an NPR/PBS/Marist poll showed Republicans with a 3 percent lead. RealClearPolitics projected Republicans could gain four Senate seats, three governorships and anywhere from 15 to 48 House seats.

“The reason this speech happened, Jesse, the sole reason in my view, is this administration saw the Wall Street Journal poll today,” former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. “Suburban white women swinging back to the Republican Party to the tune of 27 percent is the swing. The number two issue they cited was threat to democracy. So they leaned into that. They said democracy over and over and over.”

McEnany predicted the speech would fail to “move a single number.”

Karl Rove, the strategist for former President George W. Bush, lambasted Biden’s speech as being about the wrong topics, saying Democrats “didn’t wake up” and realize the economy, inflation, the border and crime were the major issues of the midterms and that the speech was “a big, big mistake.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

